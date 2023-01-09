Victoria Beckham Shares Birthday Tribute To Nicola Peltz Amid Family Feud Rumours
9 January 2023, 12:18
Victoria Beckham shared a rare snap with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz to celebrate her birthday following rift rumours.
Victoria Beckham has seemingly buried any feud rumours with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after sharing a sweet birthday post for her son Brooklyn’s wife.
To celebrate the American actress turning 28, the former Spice Girls singer shared a rare giggly photo with Nicola on Instagram, writing: “Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham. Hope you have a lovely day!!! X.”
Further shutting down any speculation of a feud, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife commented: “Thank you so much!” alongside a string of heart emojis.
Victoria’s football star husband David Beckham also took to his Instagram Stories to share a birthday tribute to his daughter-in-law as he posted a snap of Nicola, writing: “Happy birthday [heart emoji] have a lovely day.”
This comes after the family were plagued with feud rumours last year as sources at the time claimed Victoria and Nicola fell out over the 28-year-old’s wedding dress ahead of her wedding to Brooklyn in April.
However, Nicola later cleared up the rumours and insisted there were no fall-outs.
Speaking with The Times about her relationship with her mother-in-law, Nicola said in October last year: “No family is perfect."
"It's not a feud!” Nicola added, “I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?"
"I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud," she went on to say before addressing any rift allegations.
"I think it all started – and I've said this before – because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola explained.
"The real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it."
The actress added: "It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."
