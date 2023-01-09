Victoria Beckham Shares Birthday Tribute To Nicola Peltz Amid Family Feud Rumours

Victoria Beckham shared a rare post with Nicola Peltz amid rift rumours. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Victoria Beckham shared a rare snap with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz to celebrate her birthday following rift rumours.

Victoria Beckham has seemingly buried any feud rumours with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after sharing a sweet birthday post for her son Brooklyn’s wife.

To celebrate the American actress turning 28, the former Spice Girls singer shared a rare giggly photo with Nicola on Instagram, writing: “Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham. Hope you have a lovely day!!! X.”

Inside Nicola Peltz’s Famous Family From Her Billionaire Parents To Her Brothers & Sister

Is Selena Gomez Really Dating Nicola Peltz’s Brother Brad?

Further shutting down any speculation of a feud, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife commented: “Thank you so much!” alongside a string of heart emojis.

Victoria’s football star husband David Beckham also took to his Instagram Stories to share a birthday tribute to his daughter-in-law as he posted a snap of Nicola, writing: “Happy birthday [heart emoji] have a lovely day.”

Victoria Beckham wished Nicola Peltz a happy birthday. Picture: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham shared a birthday tribute to Nicola Peltz. Picture: David Beckham/Instagram

This comes after the family were plagued with feud rumours last year as sources at the time claimed Victoria and Nicola fell out over the 28-year-old’s wedding dress ahead of her wedding to Brooklyn in April.

However, Nicola later cleared up the rumours and insisted there were no fall-outs.

Speaking with The Times about her relationship with her mother-in-law, Nicola said in October last year: “No family is perfect."

"It's not a feud!” Nicola added, “I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?"

Victoria Beckham faced feud rumours with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz last year. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in April 2022. Picture: Getty

"I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud," she went on to say before addressing any rift allegations.

"I think it all started – and I've said this before – because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola explained.

"The real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it."

The actress added: "It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital