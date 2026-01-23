Brookyln Beckham's wedding DJ reveals "awkward and inappropriate" Victoria Beckham dance he witnessed

"And the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room," DJ Fat Tony said.

DJ Fat Tony spoke on This Morning about what actually happened at the Peltz Beckham wedding. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

DJ Fat Tony, who played Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Belckham's wedding, has come forward and recalled the "awkward and inappropriate" Victoria Beckham dance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooklyn Peltz Bekham's bombshell claim that his mum Victoria Beckham "hijacked" his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham has been all anyone can talk about all week (aside from Harry Styles' return to music), and now there is finally some insight into what actually happened.

In Brooklyn's statement released at the start of the week, he alleged: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife.

"But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

While everyone is screaming 'release the tapes!' DJ Fat Tony, who DJ'ed the three day wedding back in 2022, has come forward and revealed what he saw happen.

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. Picture: Getty

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Fat Tony said: "It was a three day wedding, I [DJ'ed] the welcome party, then I did the wedding and then I did a brunch - which was the most awkward part of it all because everything that had actually gone on on the wedding night was discussed amongst the guests the next morning.

"But, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage where everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. Then, Marc Anthony asks 'the most beautiful woman in the room' to come to stage, and then he says, 'Victoria, come to the stage'."

"So Victoria's by the stage, she comes onto the stage and at that point, Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out," he explained.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham got married in 2022. Picture: Getty

Then, revealing how the dance was "inappropriate", he said: "Brooklyn's stuck there on stage and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony is like, 'put your hands on your mother's hips', and it was a Latin [dance], it was a Latin thing.

"And the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."

He went on to say that he's done Beckham parties in the past and said they are a "tight knit" family who dance together but "if Brooklyn thought it was awkward and inappropriate, then it was awkward and inappropriate".

The DJ also specifically added that there was no "slut dropping" or "twerking" but he deemed the dance "inappropriate" because of the timing.

Latin Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony has not publicly addressed the claims. However, Victoria is reportedly "devastated" by how the internet has reacted to the news. A source told the tabloids: "Victoria is really embarrassed now she’s being mocked online, it’s just devastating to her."

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.