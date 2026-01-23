Brookyln Beckham's wedding DJ reveals "awkward and inappropriate" Victoria Beckham dance he witnessed

"And the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room," DJ Fat Tony said.

23 January 2026, 13:19 | Updated: 23 January 2026, 15:28

DJ Fat Tony spoke on This Morning about what actually happened at the Peltz Beckham wedding
DJ Fat Tony spoke on This Morning about what actually happened at the Peltz Beckham wedding. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

DJ Fat Tony, who played Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Belckham's wedding, has come forward and recalled the "awkward and inappropriate" Victoria Beckham dance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Peltz Bekham's bombshell claim that his mum Victoria Beckham "hijacked" his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham has been all anyone can talk about all week (aside from Harry Styles' return to music), and now there is finally some insight into what actually happened.

In Brooklyn's statement released at the start of the week, he alleged: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife.

"But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

While everyone is screaming 'release the tapes!' DJ Fat Tony, who DJ'ed the three day wedding back in 2022, has come forward and revealed what he saw happen.

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham
Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. Picture: Getty

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Fat Tony said: "It was a three day wedding, I [DJ'ed] the welcome party, then I did the wedding and then I did a brunch - which was the most awkward part of it all because everything that had actually gone on on the wedding night was discussed amongst the guests the next morning.

"But, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage where everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. Then, Marc Anthony asks 'the most beautiful woman in the room' to come to stage, and then he says, 'Victoria, come to the stage'."

"So Victoria's by the stage, she comes onto the stage and at that point, Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out," he explained.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham got married in 2022
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham got married in 2022. Picture: Getty

Then, revealing how the dance was "inappropriate", he said: "Brooklyn's stuck there on stage and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony is like, 'put your hands on your mother's hips', and it was a Latin [dance], it was a Latin thing.

"And the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."

He went on to say that he's done Beckham parties in the past and said they are a "tight knit" family who dance together but "if Brooklyn thought it was awkward and inappropriate, then it was awkward and inappropriate".

The DJ also specifically added that there was no "slut dropping" or "twerking" but he deemed the dance "inappropriate" because of the timing.

Latin Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony has not publicly addressed the claims. However, Victoria is reportedly "devastated" by how the internet has reacted to the news. A source told the tabloids: "Victoria is really embarrassed now she’s being mocked online, it’s just devastating to her."

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally': Tracklist, release date, collabs and news

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Together Together Tour presale

Moment Jesy Nelson was told she could lose her twins revealed in documentary trailer

Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking moment she was told she could lose twins in documentary trailer

Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

How to WIN Harry Styles tour tickets with Capital

How to WIN Harry Styles Together Together tour tickets on Capital

Exclusive
Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Exclusive
Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits