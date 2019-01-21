WATCH: Vicky Pattison Breaks Down In Tears In The Trailer For Her Show, The Break Up

Vicky Pattison breaks down in the trailer for her new show. Picture: Instagram

Vicky Pattison: The Break Up follows the former Geordie Shore star in the aftermath of her breaking off her engagement to John Noble.

It was one of the most unexpected break-ups, but fans will get to see the aftermath of Vicky Pattison’s split from her fiancé, John Noble, in her new reality show, Vicky Pattison: The Break Up.

The trailer for the reality show sees Vicky break down in tears, telling the cameras, “A week ago, I was marrying him. A week ago he was my future and my life.”

Vicky and John parted ways after photos emerged of John cosying up to women on a lads’ holiday amid cheating rumours while the pair were engaged.

She told her followers, “This was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But making this show gave me a focus, a welcome distraction in an otherwise very dark moment in time and I hope you all can respect my decision.

“Vicky Pattison: The Break Up @tlctvuk 30th January Ps yes I am an ugly raisin faced crier”.

Fans were quick to praise Vicky for her bravery in showing her raw emotion to the viewers:

Just saw the video of Vicky Pattison the break up and ngl felt like I was gonna cry myself imagine getting that heartbroken 😭 — Sam ♡ (@samicosgrove) January 20, 2019

Watching the @VickyPattison #breakup trailer made me emotional, it's not easy & no one should go through that , but she has come out so strong and true words about no one taking her independence 🧡🧡🧡 — - RACH ❣👑 (@rach_smiith) January 20, 2019

Tissues at the ready for the 30th January, then!

