WATCH: Vicky Pattison Breaks Down In Tears In The Trailer For Her Show, The Break Up

21 January 2019, 12:03

Vicky Pattison breaks down in the trailer for her new show.
Vicky Pattison breaks down in the trailer for her new show. Picture: Instagram

Vicky Pattison: The Break Up follows the former Geordie Shore star in the aftermath of her breaking off her engagement to John Noble.

It was one of the most unexpected break-ups, but fans will get to see the aftermath of Vicky Pattison’s split from her fiancé, John Noble, in her new reality show, Vicky Pattison: The Break Up.

Vicky Pattison Cosies Up With TOWIE Star Ercan Ramadan On Mini Break In The Cotswolds

The trailer for the reality show sees Vicky break down in tears, telling the cameras, “A week ago, I was marrying him. A week ago he was my future and my life.”

Vicky and John parted ways after photos emerged of John cosying up to women on a lads’ holiday amid cheating rumours while the pair were engaged.

She told her followers, “This was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But making this show gave me a focus, a welcome distraction in an otherwise very dark moment in time and I hope you all can respect my decision. 

“Vicky Pattison: The Break Up @tlctvuk 30th January Ps yes I am an ugly raisin faced crier”.

Fans were quick to praise Vicky for her bravery in showing her raw emotion to the viewers:

Tissues at the ready for the 30th January, then!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Circle is set to return for a second series in 2019

The Circle, Season 2: How To Apply And Everything Else You Need To Know

TV & Film

Ariana Grande's got fans feeling poor after '7 Rings' drop

These Ariana Grande 7 Rings Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are

Ariana Grande

Did Archie Andrews really get killed off in Riverdale?

Riverdale Season 3: Did This MASSIVE Character Really Get Killed Off In The Last Episode?!

TV & Film

Ja Rule defends himself on Twitter after Fyre Festival backlash

Netflix's Fyre Documentary: Ja Rule Says He Was 'Scammed' In Twitter Defence

TV & Film

The restaurant worker was left devastated by the Fyer festival.

Fyre Festival Viewers Raise More Than £100,000 For Unpaid Restaurant Worker

TV & Film

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Camila Cabello already has an title in mind for her second album

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters
Lucy Watson & James Dunmore have been dating since 2015.

James Dunmore & Lucy Watson’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Dating? Are They Engaged?

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner leg scar

Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Did The Kardashian Star Really Get The Mark On Her Leg
Made In Chelsea's James Dunmore is on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019

Who Is James Dunmore? Made In Chelsea Star’s Net Worth, Girlfriend And Instagram Revealed

TV & Film

Inside Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Baeur's former relationship

Dancing On Ice: Inside Vanessa Bauer & Ex Boyfriend Louis Nathaniel's Relationship

TV & Film