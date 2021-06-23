These Unseen One Direction Selfies Just Took Us Back In Time

We are living for these rare One Direction selfies. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Capital FM

There’s nothing like a One Direction photo to make your day, so here’s a much-needed roundup of all the unseen snaps you need to see of Harry, Zayn, Liam, Louis and Niall.

I think we can all agree that nothing can brighten your day like a photo of One Direction.

And what’s better than just a picture of the boys? A selfie of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, of course!

It goes without saying that we’re not just talking about any selfie, we mean all the snaps of the stars you may not have come across over the years...

Liam Payne Reacting To Hearing One Direction Unexpectedly Is All Of Us

A dedicated One Direction fan has put together their best selfies. Picture: PA

A true Directioner rounded up a Twitter thread of all the never-before-seen snaps of the singers throughout their time in the band, before announcing their hiatus in 2016.

If that’s not incredible enough, they were all taken by ‘Slow Hands’ singer Niall, making the selfies just that bit more magical!

The snaps vary from behind-the-scenes pictures of chat shows the band appeared on, to photos of the boys during soundcheck rehearsals.

These 1D selfies just made us super nostalgic. Picture: Twitter

There are even selfies of them just because, which we also adore!

So, prepare yourself for some tears as we go through some of the oldies but goodies of the boys!

You’re welcome in advance.

We're loving these 1D pictures taken by Niall Horan. Picture: Twitter

One Direction group selfies but thanks to Niall Horan.

a🧵 ᝰ thread pic.twitter.com/zu51ikl1Lo — milkovich ; loves sara and ally (@SARIXLOU) June 20, 2021

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital