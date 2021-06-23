These Unseen One Direction Selfies Just Took Us Back In Time

23 June 2021, 14:45 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 15:26

We are living for these rare One Direction selfies
We are living for these rare One Direction selfies. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

There’s nothing like a One Direction photo to make your day, so here’s a much-needed roundup of all the unseen snaps you need to see of Harry, Zayn, Liam, Louis and Niall.

I think we can all agree that nothing can brighten your day like a photo of One Direction.

And what’s better than just a picture of the boys? A selfie of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, of course!

It goes without saying that we’re not just talking about any selfie, we mean all the snaps of the stars you may not have come across over the years...

Liam Payne Reacting To Hearing One Direction Unexpectedly Is All Of Us

A dedicated One Direction fan has put together their best selfies
A dedicated One Direction fan has put together their best selfies. Picture: PA

A true Directioner rounded up a Twitter thread of all the never-before-seen snaps of the singers throughout their time in the band, before announcing their hiatus in 2016.

If that’s not incredible enough, they were all taken by ‘Slow Hands’ singer Niall, making the selfies just that bit more magical!

The snaps vary from behind-the-scenes pictures of chat shows the band appeared on, to photos of the boys during soundcheck rehearsals.

These 1D selfies just made us super nostalgic
These 1D selfies just made us super nostalgic. Picture: Twitter

There are even selfies of them just because, which we also adore!

So, prepare yourself for some tears as we go through some of the oldies but goodies of the boys!

You’re welcome in advance.

We're loving these 1D pictures taken by Niall Horan
We're loving these 1D pictures taken by Niall Horan. Picture: Twitter

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Kim Kardashian has reportedly begun filming for a new reality show that chronicles Kanye divorce

Kim Kardashian Is Rumoured To Document Divorce To Kanye On New Reality Show

The Too Hot to Handle winners will receive a cash prize

What's The Prize On Too Hot To Handle?

TV & Film

Lizzo's reaction after regretting her haircut is so relatable

WATCH: Lizzo's Instant Short Haircut Regret Is All Of Us At The Salon

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast: Meet The Contestants

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album