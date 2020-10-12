Unseen Candid Gigi Hadid Pregnancy Photo Posted To Celebrate Sister Bella's Birthday

Gigi Hadid posts never-seen-before pregnancy photo. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @gigihadid

A never-seen-before pregnancy shot of Gigi Hadid has been posted to Instagram as she celebrates her sister, Bella, turning 24!

Gigi Hadid has officially given birth to her and Zayn's baby girl, and she's posted a never-seen-before candid snap of herself during her pregnancy and it's getting everyone in their feelings.

In a seriously sweet post, Gigi, 25, gushed about her love for younger sister, Bella, who's just turned 24, and posted a snap of her supermodel sister hugging her blossoming baby bump as she does what loves most, cook!

Gigi's post read: "Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats."

"I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far."

"WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY."

Bella Hadid posts unseen photo of Gigi's pregnancy. Picture: Instagram @bellahadid

Bella jetted off to a tropical destination with her closest girlfriends on a private jet where they've been swimming, tanning, posing for snaps and hitting the bars in the evening.

The supermodel even re-enacted a scene from a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where her pal, Kylie Jenner is drinking tequila at dinner and it was pretty iconic.

Unsurprisingly, new mum Gigi didn't jet out with her sister, but made sure to celebrate suitably from the US whilst looking after her baby girl, the name of which we are yet to hear about!

We're so excited to properly meet baby Zigi, but in the mean time, we're so fine with candid pregnancy snaps, who could ever get tired off seeing Gigi glow?!

