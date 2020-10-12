Unseen Candid Gigi Hadid Pregnancy Photo Posted To Celebrate Sister Bella's Birthday

12 October 2020, 13:49

Gigi Hadid posts never-seen-before pregnancy photo
Gigi Hadid posts never-seen-before pregnancy photo. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @gigihadid

A never-seen-before pregnancy shot of Gigi Hadid has been posted to Instagram as she celebrates her sister, Bella, turning 24!

Gigi Hadid has officially given birth to her and Zayn's baby girl, and she's posted a never-seen-before candid snap of herself during her pregnancy and it's getting everyone in their feelings.

Gigi Hadid’s Father Mohamed Says It's A ‘Burden’ Being A Dad To Famous Kids

In a seriously sweet post, Gigi, 25, gushed about her love for younger sister, Bella, who's just turned 24, and posted a snap of her supermodel sister hugging her blossoming baby bump as she does what loves most, cook!

Gigi's post read: "Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats."

"I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far."

"WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY."

Bella Hadid posts unseen photo of Gigi's pregnancy
Bella Hadid posts unseen photo of Gigi's pregnancy. Picture: Instagram @bellahadid

Bella jetted off to a tropical destination with her closest girlfriends on a private jet where they've been swimming, tanning, posing for snaps and hitting the bars in the evening.

The supermodel even re-enacted a scene from a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where her pal, Kylie Jenner is drinking tequila at dinner and it was pretty iconic.

View this post on Instagram

@kyliejenner

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Unsurprisingly, new mum Gigi didn't jet out with her sister, but made sure to celebrate suitably from the US whilst looking after her baby girl, the name of which we are yet to hear about!

We're so excited to properly meet baby Zigi, but in the mean time, we're so fine with candid pregnancy snaps, who could ever get tired off seeing Gigi glow?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Gigi Hadid News

More News

See more More News

The government are introducing a Covid alert level tier system

What Tier Is My Area In? Coronavirus Postcode Checker Will Show Your Local Lockdown Level

Amber Gill has admitted she 'pretends to be happy' on social media.

Amber Gill Admits She ‘Pretends To Be Happy’ On Social Media In Candid Chat About Mental Health
Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is three now

Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Reign: Inside Their Adorable Relationship

Features

Boris Johnson will give a coronavirus update on 12 October

Boris Johnson Enforces Three-Tier Coronavirus Lockdown System Across England

Adele and Chris Brown have reportedly been hanging out together

Is Adele Working With Chris Brown? US Singer Spotted At Pop Star's London Home

Tom Parker has a wife, named Kelsey, and a baby daughter.

The Wanted Tom Parker: Partner Kelsey Parker, Children And Glioblastoma Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search