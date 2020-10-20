Exclusive

Watch Under The Covers With Zara Larsson, Madison Beer, Raye, Tate McRae & Becky Hill

20 October 2020, 16:46 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 18:12

Capital’s Jimmy Hill is hosting a YouTube livestream... Under The Covers! The show features exclusive performances from artists such as Madison Beer, Raye, and Becky Hill.

Presenter of the Capital Evening Show Jimmy Hill hosts Under the Covers, an evening of performances from some of the hottest artists right now.

Madison Beer, Zara Larsson, Raye, Becky Hill and Tate McRae have each been given the simple instruction… perform a song and cover of their choice, with one catch, it has to be from their bed!

Jimmy will host the show filled with the exclusive performances to make up for all the live gigs we’ve all missed so much this year.

Under the Covers Live will go live on YouTube on 22 October at 18:00.

Make sure you’re ready to stream here!

Under The Covers with Madison Beer, Raye, Zara Larsson & more
Under The Covers with Madison Beer, Raye, Zara Larsson & more. Picture: Capital

