100 UK Companies Are Implementing A Four-Day Week
28 November 2022, 17:04
Thousands of UK employees are moving permanently to a four-day week.
A campaign urging employers to implement a four-day week has seen a milestone in their efforts after 100 companies signed up for the change, with no loss in pay.
The 100 companies employ 2,600 staff, a tiny portion of the nation’s workforce, but the 4 Day Week campaign group are hoping it will be the start of bigger movement.
They say the 9-5 five-day week is outdated and ‘no longer fit for purpose.’
4 Day Week argue the shorter week drives productivity.
It’s also proved to be a useful way of attracting and retaining employees.
The two biggest companies that have implemented the change are Atom Bank and Awin, a marketing company.
They’ve reduced hours for their employees rather than making them work longer days.
4 Day Week claim the hours worked in a five day week means health and wellbeing of employees is generally worse off than it would be if working weeks were shorter.
According to government statistics on the campaign’s website a quarter of all working days lost in 2018 was the direct result of overwork.
They argue that when we are healthy and enjoying our lives, as expected, productivity is better.
