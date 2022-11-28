100 UK Companies Are Implementing A Four-Day Week

100 companies will begin four-day weeks. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Thousands of UK employees are moving permanently to a four-day week.

A campaign urging employers to implement a four-day week has seen a milestone in their efforts after 100 companies signed up for the change, with no loss in pay.

The 100 companies employ 2,600 staff, a tiny portion of the nation’s workforce, but the 4 Day Week campaign group are hoping it will be the start of bigger movement.

They say the 9-5 five-day week is outdated and ‘no longer fit for purpose.’

Why Do Fans Sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ For England? Why The Tune's A Football Anthem

4 Day Week argue the shorter week drives productivity.

100 UK companies are officially implementing a four-day week. Picture: Getty

It’s also proved to be a useful way of attracting and retaining employees.

The two biggest companies that have implemented the change are Atom Bank and Awin, a marketing company.

They’ve reduced hours for their employees rather than making them work longer days.

4 Day Week claim the hours worked in a five day week means health and wellbeing of employees is generally worse off than it would be if working weeks were shorter.

Campaign 4 Day Week claim the five-day week is 'outdated'. Picture: Getty

According to government statistics on the campaign’s website a quarter of all working days lost in 2018 was the direct result of overwork.

They argue that when we are healthy and enjoying our lives, as expected, productivity is better.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital