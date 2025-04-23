You season 5 release time: Here's what time You comes out on Netflix

23 April 2025, 16:38

What time does You season 5 come out on Netflix?
What time does You season 5 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

You season 5 will be released on Netflix on April 24th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Joe Goldberg's twisted reign of terror is about to come to an end as You season 5 – a.k.a the final season! – is finally upon us. But what time does it come out on Netflix? Here's your answer...

Penn Badgley returns for one last time as everyone's favourite serial killer Joe. Picking up three years after the events of You season 4's London era, Joe is back in New York City, happily married to Kate, and now known as 'Prince Charming'.

The final season will also see Joe's story finally come to an end but does he manage to get away with the entire thing or will justice finally be served for the likes of Beck, Peach, Eddie, Nadia and countless others?

You season 5 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday April 24th at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of You season 5 release times across various time zones.

What time does You season 5 come out on Netflix?

Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie return in You season 5
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie return in You season 5. Picture: Netflix

You season 5 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

You season 5 comes out on Thursday 24th April at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the You season 5 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Penn Badgley says he gets nauseous filming You’s gory scenes

You season 5 plot: What happens to Joe Goldberg?

The official synopsis of You season 5 reads: "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

Per Tudum, You season 5 picks up three years after Joe and Kate left London for NYC. Kate is now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, and Joe is her now-famous, loyal husband who has been dubbed 'Prince Charming' by the adoring public.

As fans have already seen in the trailer, season 5 will see Joe fall back into old habits, donning the cap, stalking victims and killing people once again.

Oh, and we see the return of Nadia, who was framed by Joe in season 4, too. We'll have to wait until April 24th to find out exactly how this whole saga ends...

Joe Goldberg appears to have an affair with new character Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer
Joe Goldberg appears to have an affair with new character Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in You season 5?

As usual, there are 10 brand new episodes for You fans to sink their teeth in to. The episode titles haven't been revealed yet (they'll give too much away!) but the good news is: All 10 episodes will drop at the same time.

Yep, there is no split this season – there's no Part 1 and Part 2 like season 4, so the entire season will drop on April 24th.

We'll update this article with the episode titles as soon as they're released.

  • Episode 1 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 2 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 3 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 4 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 5 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 6 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 7 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 8 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 9 - TBC - April 24th
  • Episode 10 - TBC - April 24th

Episode 10 will serve as the series finale, wrapping up the You series and Joe Goldberg's story for good.

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp plays twins Reagan and Maddie Lockwood in You season 5
Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp plays twins Reagan and Maddie Lockwood in You season 5. Picture: Netflix

You season 5 cast: Who are the new and returning characters?

Alongside Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie, who is returning as Kate, there's several new characters who enter Joe's orbit this season.

Kate's step sisters Reagan and Maddie Lockwood (played by Anna Camp) will play a main role, as well as Madeline Brewer as Bronte who has a major effect on Joe's new life.

The key cast members in You season 5 are:

  • Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg
  • Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood
  • Madeline Brewer as Bronte
  • Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood
  • Anna Camp as Reagan and Maddie Lockwood
  • Natasha Behnam as Dominique
  • b as Phoenix
  • Pete Ploszek as Harrison
  • Tom Francis as Clayton
  • Nava Mau as Detective Marquez

Penn Badgley has also teased the return of past characters but details are currently under lock and key so we'll have to wait and see who pops up again. Could we finally see the return of Jenna Ortega's Ellie?!

Who plays Joe's son Henry in You season 5? Frankie DeMaio portrays Joe's look-a-like child
Who plays Joe's son Henry in You season 5? Frankie DeMaio portrays Joe's look-a-like child. Picture: Netflix

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

