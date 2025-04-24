Is Love Quinn alive in You season 5?

24 April 2025, 22:32

Does Love Quinn appear in You season 5?
Does Love Quinn appear in You season 5? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Love Quinn in You season 5? Several characters return to haunt Joe in the final season... but is Love one of them?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One last season of Netflix's You can only mean one thing... Well, two things, actually. More disturbing Joe Goldberg moments, and a whole 'nother season of people desperately hoping that Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn is still alive.

Of all the women that Penn Badgley's Joe has either dated or married, Love Quinn remains one of the biggest fan faves of series. Is she a murderer? Yes! Did she look good while doing it? Also yes! (No seriously, Love killed quite a lot of people... She almost even got Joe himself.)

Love died way back in season 3 when Joe poisoned her, set their house on fire, faked his own death and made it look like a murder-suicide. Fans got their hopes up after Love appeared season 4, but that was later confirmed to be a hallucination.

So, what about You season 5? Several past characters make a grand return in the final season but does Love appear? Is she alive?! Here's your answer.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for You season 5!

WARNING: Major You season 5 spoilers ahead!
WARNING: Major You season 5 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Is Love alive in You season 5?

Sadly, unlike Elizabeth Lail's Beck who returns in flashbacks, Love does not appear in You season 5 at all. Nor is she alive.

Love is dead – she was paralysed by Joe and left to burn alive in the Madre Linda house back in season 3.

Love does appear as a figment of Joe's imagination in You season 4 but again, she is 100% dead. In season 4 part 2, Love appears as a hallucination to Joe in a nightmare sequence and taunts him over the fact that he's had Marienne locked inside his cage.

Joe hallucinates Love handing him a gun, as she says: "Somebody does need to die for this to end for good."

She takes the gun out of his hands and shoots him which then wakes him from the nightmare.

Love Quinn appears as a hallucination to Joe in You season 4
Love Quinn appears as a hallucination to Joe in You season 4. Picture: Netflix

At the end of You season 5, Love's death is further confirmed on two counts.

First, Love's mother Dottie appears in a TikTok video and publicly condemns Joe for killing Love (and Forty, but Joe didn't actually kill him).

Second, Joe is convicted for the murder of Love, and ends up being sentenced to life without parole for her death... among several other counts, too.

Love's name is specifically mentioned when Joe's sentence is revealed in Bronte/Louise's voiceover, so again... she's 100% dead.

Joe Goldberg is arrested and convicted for Love Quinn's death (among others) in You season 5
Joe Goldberg is arrested and convicted for Love Quinn's death (among others) in You season 5. Picture: Netflix

Furthermore, both co-creator Sera Gamble and Victoria Pedretti herself have confirmed that Love is dead.

Cementing the fact that Love really did die in the house fire at the end of season 3, Sera Gamble told Newsweek: "She is lying there [dead]. I'm not trying to be 'was there a parachute under that seat in the airplane?' She is [dead].

She continued: "I love that people will always have questions. That's really satisfying to me as somebody who's working with something and trying to surprise people."

Victoria Pedretti also added that she was told that season 3 would be Love's last before they even filmed it.

"I'm pretty sure we had an understanding about how Love's story was going to end before I even signed on to the show, so I've been prepared."

Read more about You here:

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Here's what happened to Ellie

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Ellie's fate revealed

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught in You season 5? Ending explained

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught? You season 5 ending explained

MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show

MAFS Australia’s Carina looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photos from before show

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to ex-wife Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

JoJo Siwa's mum releases JoJo's live-action Tangled audtion tape

JoJo Siwa's live-action Tangled audition tape has been released

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

Celebrity Big Brother star's JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have grown very close in the house

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris' intimate moment that wasn't aired on TV

We Were Liars actor Joseph Zada is set to play young Haymitch in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Hunger Games prequel movie casts Joseph Zada as young Haymitch

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits