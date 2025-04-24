Is Love Quinn alive in You season 5?

Does Love Quinn appear in You season 5? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Love Quinn in You season 5? Several characters return to haunt Joe in the final season... but is Love one of them?

One last season of Netflix's You can only mean one thing... Well, two things, actually. More disturbing Joe Goldberg moments, and a whole 'nother season of people desperately hoping that Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn is still alive.

Of all the women that Penn Badgley's Joe has either dated or married, Love Quinn remains one of the biggest fan faves of series. Is she a murderer? Yes! Did she look good while doing it? Also yes! (No seriously, Love killed quite a lot of people... She almost even got Joe himself.)

Love died way back in season 3 when Joe poisoned her, set their house on fire, faked his own death and made it look like a murder-suicide. Fans got their hopes up after Love appeared season 4, but that was later confirmed to be a hallucination.

So, what about You season 5? Several past characters make a grand return in the final season but does Love appear? Is she alive?! Here's your answer.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for You season 5!

WARNING: Major You season 5 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Is Love alive in You season 5?

Sadly, unlike Elizabeth Lail's Beck who returns in flashbacks, Love does not appear in You season 5 at all. Nor is she alive.

Love is dead – she was paralysed by Joe and left to burn alive in the Madre Linda house back in season 3.

Love does appear as a figment of Joe's imagination in You season 4 but again, she is 100% dead. In season 4 part 2, Love appears as a hallucination to Joe in a nightmare sequence and taunts him over the fact that he's had Marienne locked inside his cage.

Joe hallucinates Love handing him a gun, as she says: "Somebody does need to die for this to end for good."

She takes the gun out of his hands and shoots him which then wakes him from the nightmare.

Love Quinn appears as a hallucination to Joe in You season 4. Picture: Netflix

At the end of You season 5, Love's death is further confirmed on two counts.

First, Love's mother Dottie appears in a TikTok video and publicly condemns Joe for killing Love (and Forty, but Joe didn't actually kill him).

Second, Joe is convicted for the murder of Love, and ends up being sentenced to life without parole for her death... among several other counts, too.

Love's name is specifically mentioned when Joe's sentence is revealed in Bronte/Louise's voiceover, so again... she's 100% dead.

Joe Goldberg is arrested and convicted for Love Quinn's death (among others) in You season 5. Picture: Netflix

Furthermore, both co-creator Sera Gamble and Victoria Pedretti herself have confirmed that Love is dead.

Cementing the fact that Love really did die in the house fire at the end of season 3, Sera Gamble told Newsweek: "She is lying there [dead]. I'm not trying to be 'was there a parachute under that seat in the airplane?' She is [dead].

She continued: "I love that people will always have questions. That's really satisfying to me as somebody who's working with something and trying to surprise people."

Victoria Pedretti also added that she was told that season 3 would be Love's last before they even filmed it.

"I'm pretty sure we had an understanding about how Love's story was going to end before I even signed on to the show, so I've been prepared."

