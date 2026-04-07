XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will there be an XO, Kitty season 4? Here's what we know about the future of the Jenny Han show and what's next for Kitty, Min Ho, Yuri and the rest of the characters.

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If you've finished XO, Kitty season 3, you're probably wondering if there will there be an XO, Kitty season 4 on Netflix.

XO, Kitty season 3 picks up right were season 2 leaves off. After asking to join Min Ho on tour, Kitty chickens out and says she was joking. As a result, we're once again left wondering if Kitty and Min Ho will actually date each other. In other storylines, Yuri's family lose their money and Q's relationship with Jin is put to test by an old flame (Marius).

In true XO, Kitty fashion, season 3 ends with a major development leaving fans eager for more. With that in mind, here's what we know about XO, Kitty season 4 including the release date, cast, plot details, trailers and more.

When does XO, Kitty season 4 come out?

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Has XO, Kitty been renewed for season 4?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to confirm if XO, Kitty will return for a fourth season. However, as Kitty and her friends still have a term of school left, it seems likely that the cast and crew will wanted to finish telling Kitty's story at KISS. The renewal will likely depend on how popular season 3 is.

XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han has also dabbled in movies too. The original To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise was three films and she is ending The Summer I Turned Pretty series with a film so it's possible that XO, Kitty will finish with a movie too.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Netflix says anything.

When is the XO, Kitty season 4 release date?

Until XO, Kitty is officially renewed for a fourth season, we won't know a season 4 release date. However, as season 3 came out 15 months after season 2, XO, Kitty season 4 could theoretically come out as soon as summer 2027 if the series is renewed.

The exact XO, Kitty season 4 release date will depend on when the show is renewed and production starts.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR XO, KITTY SEASON 3!

When does XO, Kitty season 4 come out? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 4 cast?

Based on how XO, Kitty season 3 ends, it seems likely that most of the cast will return for more romance, chaos and matchmaking shenanigans. We expect the following characters will come back:

Anna Cathcart - Kitty

Minyeong Choi - Dae

Anthony Keyvan - Q

Gia Kim - Yuri

Sang Heon Lee - Min Ho

Joshua Lee - Jin

Regan Aliya - Juliana

Sasha Bhasin - Praveena

Peter Thurnwald - Alex

Sule Thelwell - Marius

Hojo Shin - Jiwon Ahn

On top of that, it appears that Kitty's family could all appear in XO, Kitty season 4 based on Kitty taking Min Ho to Portland to meet them. As a result, Lana Condor (Lara Jean), Noah Centineo (Peter), Janel Parrish (Margo), John Corbett (Dr. Covey) and Sarayah Blue (Trina) may all guest star in season 4.

What will happen in XO, Kitty season 4?

XO, Kitty season 3 ends with Kitty and Min Ho getting back together and going to Portland. In season 4, we will likely see Min Ho meeting Kitty's wider family and seeing where she grew up. Not only that but, with Kitty accepted into NYU, we'll find out if she and Min Ho can last beyond school.

Elsewhere, it's the final term for all of our favourite characters at KISS. Can Q and Jin last? How will Jiwon Ahn and Alex adapt to becoming parents? Are Yuri and Juliana endgame? We will no doubt get answers.

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 4 cast? Picture: Netflix

Is there an XO, Kitty season 4 trailer?

Not yet. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

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