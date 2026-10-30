Will there be an XO, Kitty season 4? Here's why fans think the show has been cancelled

XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's everything we know about the XO, Kitty season 4, release date, cast, news, trailers and cancellation rumours.

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If you've finished XO, Kitty season 3, you're probably wondering if there will there be an XO, Kitty season 4 on Netflix. However, fans are now convinced that the show has been cancelled based on comments from the XO, Kitty cast.

XO, Kitty season 3 picked up right were season 2 left off. After asking to join Min Ho on tour, Kitty chickened out and said she was joking. As a result, we were once again left wondering if Kitty and Min Ho would really date each other. In other storylines, Yuri's family lost their money and Q's relationship with Jin was put to test by an old flame.

In true XO, Kitty fashion, season 3 ended with a major development leaving fans eager for more. With that in mind, here's what we know about the XO, Kitty season 4 release date, cast, plot details and cancellation theories.

When does XO, Kitty season 4 come out?

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Has XO, Kitty been cancelled?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to confirm if XO, Kitty will return for a fourth season and people are now speculating that the show has been cancelled. Back in July, Anthony Kevan, who plays Q, responded to fans asking about XO, Kitty season 4 on TikTok. Anthony wrote: "It's not coming..." and "Gonna hold your hand when I say this..."

Meanwhile, Anna told Us Weekly in May that Netflix hadn't renewed the show yet: "We’re not sure if we’re going to get a season 4 or not. But I think that either way, we’re really proud of season 3."

In July, Deadline reported that Paramount Television Studios has given Netflix more time to decide if they want to renew XO, Kitty with a fourth season or a movie being considered.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Netflix says anything.

GUYS😭 anthony has been posting comments like this since july. i wouldn't be that worried considering actors have an nda... why would he confirm there's no s4 on a random wednesday? we have to get an official announcement first ... pic.twitter.com/n1DCJtF0or — sunnie (@xosunniiee) October 29, 2026

I SAW THIS ON TIKTOK LIKE HUH?????? pic.twitter.com/QXeEXbM1WK — p is cursed 🏹 (@burnitpercabeth) October 29, 2026

When is the XO, Kitty season 4 release date?

Until XO, Kitty is officially renewed or a movie is announced, we won't know a release date. Based on the fact that the show hasn't been renewed yet, it's unlikely that we'll get XO, Kitty season 4 before 2028 if it is renewed.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR XO, KITTY SEASON 3!

When does XO, Kitty season 4 come out? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 4 cast?

Based on how XO, Kitty season 3 ends, it seems likely that most of the cast would return for more romance, chaos and matchmaking shenanigans. If the show comes back, we expect the following characters will return:

Anna Cathcart - Kitty

Minyeong Choi - Dae

Anthony Keyvan - Q

Gia Kim - Yuri

Sang Heon Lee - Min Ho

Joshua Lee - Jin

Regan Aliya - Juliana

Sasha Bhasin - Praveena

Peter Thurnwald - Alex

Sule Thelwell - Marius

Hojo Shin - Jiwon Ahn

On top of that, it appears that Kitty's family could all appear in XO, Kitty season 4 based on Kitty taking Min Ho to Portland to meet them. As a result, Lana Condor (Lara Jean), Noah Centineo (Peter), Janel Parrish (Margo), John Corbett (Dr. Covey) and Sarayah Blue (Trina) could all guest star in season 4.

What will happen in XO, Kitty season 4?

XO, Kitty season 3 ends with Kitty and Min Ho getting back together and going to Portland. In season 4 or a movie, we will likely see Min Ho meeting Kitty's wider family and seeing where she grew up. Not only that but, with Kitty accepted into NYU, we'll find out if she and Min Ho can last beyond school.

Elsewhere, it's the final term for all of our favourite characters at KISS. Can Q and Jin last? How will Jiwon Ahn and Alex adapt to becoming parents? Are Yuri and Juliana endgame? We will no doubt get answers.

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 4 cast? Picture: Netflix

Is there an XO, Kitty season 4 trailer?

Not yet. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

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