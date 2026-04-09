XO, Kitty season 3 criticised for making ex love interests Kitty and Yuri "related"
9 April 2026, 15:41
How are Kitty and Yuri related? XO, Kitty season 3 turns the former will-they-won't they couple into family members.
Listen to this article
XO, Kitty season 3 has left Kitty and Yuri shippers disappointed over the major change in Kitty and Yuri's relationship.
Ever since XO, Kitty season 1, the show has set Kitty up with multiple, major love interests. At first, Kitty is convinced that she's destined to end up with Dae but it soon becomes clear that she has romantic feelings for Min Ho and Yuri instead. In season 2, we follow Kitty as she is torn between Yuri, Min Ho and a new character named Praveena.
So what happens in XO, Kitty season 3? Well, her relationships with Praveena and Yuri become fully platonic and the season revolves around her and Min-Hp. Not only that but Yuri and Kitty end up being related to each other.
- Read more: XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show
- Read more: Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3?
Watch the XO, Kitty season 3 trailer
In XO, Kitty season 3, any references to Kitty and Yuri having romantic feelings for each other are put to the side. The season focuses on their friendship instead and we learn that Yuri's brother, Alex, is having a baby with Kitty's cousin, Jiwon Ahn. Not only that but they are going to get married which will make Kitty and Yuri step-cousins.
The change in dynamic has been met with backlash online. Reacting online, one fan tweeted: "I’m actually shocked #xokitty it’s like season 2 never happened they’re not acknowledging at all what happened between Yuri & Kitty. these two act as if they were never romantically involved."
Another wrote: "please tell me yall are joking and they didn’t actually make kitty and yuri related".
I’m actually shocked #xokitty it’s like season 2 never happened they’re not acknowledging at all what happened between Yuri & Kitty,— Annie 愛 (@onelazybisexual) April 5, 2026
these two act as if they were never romantically involved.. Yuri giving Kitty advice on how to confess her feelings with no awkwardness whatsoever- pic.twitter.com/oTDT4qrWPX
please tell me yall are joking and they didn’t actually make kitty and yuri related https://t.co/m4SZJVHgx4 pic.twitter.com/xtDpMRXuCE— sofia (@miwiseven) April 2, 2026
so xo kitty s3 broke covinsky up for no reason and got back together, turned kitty & yuri into step cousins & erased any trace of kittyuri left, made kitty into the biggest pick me having her run after minho the whole season and julianna is a plot device— jolt (@meltborne) April 2, 2026
pic.twitter.com/ePReqRv9dW
Discussing the major change in Kitty and Yuri's relationship, XO, Kitty showrunner Valentina Garza told Variety: "Kitty and Yuri are always going to be in each other’s lives. The journey that they’ve taken this season was very deep and very profound, even though it was platonic."
She then added: "At the end of the day, they are winding up being family, because Yuri’s brother is marrying Kitty’s cousin, and so they have a new kind of familial bond that they’re forging, which is also really significant."
What do you think? Who does Kitty belong with?
Read more about XO, Kitty here:
- Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3?
- Sang Heon Lee reveals why his first day filming XO, Kitty was "very scary"
- Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality
- Here's why XO Kitty siblings Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim have different accents
- XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han shuts down criticism of Kitty's sexuality