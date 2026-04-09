XO, Kitty season 3 criticised for making ex love interests Kitty and Yuri "related"

XO, Kitty fans outraged over Kitty and Yuri becoming "related" in season 3. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

How are Kitty and Yuri related? XO, Kitty season 3 turns the former will-they-won't they couple into family members.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

XO, Kitty season 3 has left Kitty and Yuri shippers disappointed over the major change in Kitty and Yuri's relationship.

Ever since XO, Kitty season 1, the show has set Kitty up with multiple, major love interests. At first, Kitty is convinced that she's destined to end up with Dae but it soon becomes clear that she has romantic feelings for Min Ho and Yuri instead. In season 2, we follow Kitty as she is torn between Yuri, Min Ho and a new character named Praveena.

So what happens in XO, Kitty season 3? Well, her relationships with Praveena and Yuri become fully platonic and the season revolves around her and Min-Hp. Not only that but Yuri and Kitty end up being related to each other.

Watch the XO, Kitty season 3 trailer

In XO, Kitty season 3, any references to Kitty and Yuri having romantic feelings for each other are put to the side. The season focuses on their friendship instead and we learn that Yuri's brother, Alex, is having a baby with Kitty's cousin, Jiwon Ahn. Not only that but they are going to get married which will make Kitty and Yuri step-cousins.

The change in dynamic has been met with backlash online. Reacting online, one fan tweeted: "I’m actually shocked #xokitty it’s like season 2 never happened they’re not acknowledging at all what happened between Yuri & Kitty. these two act as if they were never romantically involved."

Another wrote: "please tell me yall are joking and they didn’t actually make kitty and yuri related".

I’m actually shocked #xokitty it’s like season 2 never happened they’re not acknowledging at all what happened between Yuri & Kitty,

these two act as if they were never romantically involved.. Yuri giving Kitty advice on how to confess her feelings with no awkwardness whatsoever- pic.twitter.com/oTDT4qrWPX — Annie 愛 (@onelazybisexual) April 5, 2026

please tell me yall are joking and they didn’t actually make kitty and yuri related https://t.co/m4SZJVHgx4 pic.twitter.com/xtDpMRXuCE — sofia (@miwiseven) April 2, 2026

so xo kitty s3 broke covinsky up for no reason and got back together, turned kitty & yuri into step cousins & erased any trace of kittyuri left, made kitty into the biggest pick me having her run after minho the whole season and julianna is a plot device

pic.twitter.com/ePReqRv9dW — jolt (@meltborne) April 2, 2026

Discussing the major change in Kitty and Yuri's relationship, XO, Kitty showrunner Valentina Garza told Variety: "Kitty and Yuri are always going to be in each other’s lives. The journey that they’ve taken this season was very deep and very profound, even though it was platonic."

She then added: "At the end of the day, they are winding up being family, because Yuri’s brother is marrying Kitty’s cousin, and so they have a new kind of familial bond that they’re forging, which is also really significant."

What do you think? Who does Kitty belong with?

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.