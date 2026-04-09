XO, Kitty season 3 criticised for making ex love interests Kitty and Yuri "related"

9 April 2026, 15:41

XO, Kitty fans outraged over Kitty and Yuri becoming "related" in season 3
XO, Kitty fans outraged over Kitty and Yuri becoming "related" in season 3. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How are Kitty and Yuri related? XO, Kitty season 3 turns the former will-they-won't they couple into family members.

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XO, Kitty season 3 has left Kitty and Yuri shippers disappointed over the major change in Kitty and Yuri's relationship.

Ever since XO, Kitty season 1, the show has set Kitty up with multiple, major love interests. At first, Kitty is convinced that she's destined to end up with Dae but it soon becomes clear that she has romantic feelings for Min Ho and Yuri instead. In season 2, we follow Kitty as she is torn between Yuri, Min Ho and a new character named Praveena.

So what happens in XO, Kitty season 3? Well, her relationships with Praveena and Yuri become fully platonic and the season revolves around her and Min-Hp. Not only that but Yuri and Kitty end up being related to each other.

Watch the XO, Kitty season 3 trailer

In XO, Kitty season 3, any references to Kitty and Yuri having romantic feelings for each other are put to the side. The season focuses on their friendship instead and we learn that Yuri's brother, Alex, is having a baby with Kitty's cousin, Jiwon Ahn. Not only that but they are going to get married which will make Kitty and Yuri step-cousins.

The change in dynamic has been met with backlash online. Reacting online, one fan tweeted: "I’m actually shocked #xokitty it’s like season 2 never happened they’re not acknowledging at all what happened between Yuri & Kitty. these two act as if they were never romantically involved."

Another wrote: "please tell me yall are joking and they didn’t actually make kitty and yuri related".

Discussing the major change in Kitty and Yuri's relationship, XO, Kitty showrunner Valentina Garza told Variety: "Kitty and Yuri are always going to be in each other’s lives. The journey that they’ve taken this season was very deep and very profound, even though it was platonic."

She then added: "At the end of the day, they are winding up being family, because Yuri’s brother is marrying Kitty’s cousin, and so they have a new kind of familial bond that they’re forging, which is also really significant."

What do you think? Who does Kitty belong with?

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

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