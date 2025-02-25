XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

25 February 2025, 14:26 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 16:12

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet
XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Do Kitty and Min Ho kiss in XO, Kitty? Here's what will happen to the couple in XO, Kitty season 3.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two seasons of palpable sexual tension and Kitty and Min Ho still haven't kissed in XO, Kitty but there's a reason why.

Ever since XO, Kitty debuted in 2023, fans have been begging for Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) to date each other. The pair start out as enemies but season 1 ends with Min Ho confessing he's in love with Kitty. Kitty rejects Min Ho's advances at the time but the pair become friends and Kitty realises she loves him too.

However, in spite of their obvious feelings for each other, Kitty and Min Ho are still yet to act upon them. In fact, they haven't even kissed. Now, Sang Heon Lee has opened up about their relationship and why they haven't kissed yet.

XO, Kitty cast do Telephone challenge

At the end of XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty decides to tell Min Ho how she feels about him. However, when she learns he's going on tour with his brother that summer, she chickens out. Instead, the couple share a long, romantic hug and the season ends with Kitty asking Min Ho if she can join him and his brother on tour. Min Ho smiles and the credits roll.

In a new interview with Deadline, Sang Heon Lee was asked if there ever was a discussion of a Min Ho and Kitty kiss. Responding, he said: "I feel like whatever happened in that last moment between Kitty and Min Ho was probably the best output because they both just talked about what they’re going through and what they might be doing."

He then added: "So maybe, it’s a good thing that they’re not rushing into things. A kiss really is quite a bit of a rush, so maybe slow it down a little bit."

Do Kitty and Min Ho kiss in XO, Kitty?
Do Kitty and Min Ho kiss in XO, Kitty? Picture: Netflix

Teasing what's next for Min Ho and Kitty, XO, Kitty showrunner Jessica O'Toole told TVLine: "What I love about that [ending] is we know they’re going to go off on some kind of an adventure together,but it’s a little bit open to what’s next. You just know it’s going to be something delicious."

She added: "We’re going to see things from them that we haven’t seen before. It means all kinds of exciting possibilities. But it’s XO, Kitty. It’s K-drama-inspired. There’s always twists and turns."

