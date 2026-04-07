Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3?

7 April 2026, 16:57

Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3?
Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3? Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's what XO, Kitty season 3 reveals about Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky's relationship.

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To All the Boys I've Loved Before fans assemble! XO, Kitty season 3 gives fans a major update on Lara Jean and Peter.

Ever since the To All the Boys I've Loved Before films ended in 2021, people have been desperate to know if Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky last as a couple. Since then, Netflix have released the spin-off series XO, Kitty and, while it's all about Lara Jean's sister Kitty, each seasons gives viewers nuggets of Lara Jean and Peter info.

In season 2, we learn that Lara Jean and Peter are still going strong. Noah Centineo even has a cameo as Peter and visits Kitty in South Korea. However, the status of Lara Jean and Peter's relationship changes in XO, Kitty season 3.

Watch the XO, Kitty season 3 trailer

At the end of XO, Kitty season 3, episode 1, we find out that Lara Jean is going through a "rough patch" with Peter. In fact, the rough patch is so bad that the couple go on a break and Kitty decides to spend her summer with Lara Jean in New York to be there for her sister and find out what's going on.

In scenes in New York, we find out that Lara Jean has been crying all summer long. Kitty tries to console her sister but Lara Jean says her life is "not compatible" with Peter. Peter is based in California for work and Lara Jean is pursuing a career as a writer in New York.

So do Lara Jean and Peter breakup for good?

Do Lara Jean and Peter get back together in XO, Kitty?
Do Lara Jean and Peter get back together in XO, Kitty? Picture: Netflix

Do Lara Jean and Peter get back together in XO, Kitty?

For anyone worried about Lara Jean and Peter, the ultimately get back together. At the end of the season, Lara Jean tells Kitty that she's decided to commit to a long distance relationship with Peter. She explains: “Obviously there’s things we have to figure out, but we are gonna make it work. Love is worth the risk, right?"

In fact, the season ends with Kitty taking Min Ho to meet her family in Portland so it's possible that we will see Lara Jean and Peter together again in XO, Kitty season 4!

What do you think? Would you like to see Lara Jean and Peter in XO, Kitty season 4?

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

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