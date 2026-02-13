When will Wuthering Heights 2026 be on streaming? How to watch online

13 February 2026, 16:52 | Updated: 13 February 2026, 17:04

How to watch Wuthering Heights online via streaming
How to watch Wuthering Heights online via streaming. Picture: Warner Bros
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Wuthering Heights be on Netflix, Prime or Peacock? Here's when and where you can watch the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi movie at home for free.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Desperate to see Wuthering Heights? Here's when the 2026 movie will be available to watch online via streaming.

It may have only just debuted in cinemas but Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights is already one of the cinematic events of 2026. After shocking audiences with Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, Emerald Fennell's now teamed up with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi for a singular raunchy take on Emily Bronte's classic novel.

We recommend seeing Wuthering Heights in cinemas for the full Cathy and Heathcliff experience. However, if you're unable to make the trip or would rather watch in the comfort of your own home, we're here to help. Here's all of the info we have about Wuthering Height's streaming release date and where you can watch it online for free.

Where can I watch Wuthering Heights? Is Wuthering Heights on streaming?

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie talk ‘yearning’ and movie crushes!

When will Wuthering Heights be available to buy on VOD?

An official release date for Wuthering Heights on digital platforms is yet to be revealed but fans shouldn't have to wait long for it to come out. Wuthering Heights is a Warner Bros movie and, in recent years, most Warner Bros films have been made available to stream around 45 days after they debut in cinemas.

If Wuthering Heights follows a similar pattern, fans could be able to stream the project as soon as the end of March or early April. 45 days from Wuthering Heights' cinema release is Monday, March 30th.

VOD (Video On Demand) is when films are added to services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV where fans can purchase or rent after their initial cinema runs.

Wuthering Heights is already available to pre-order for £19.99 on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as an exact date is announced.

Will Wuthering Heights be on Netflix or Prime Video?
Will Wuthering Heights be on Netflix or Prime Video? Picture: Alamy

When will Wuthering Heights be on HBO Max?

When it comes to streaming services, Wuthering Heights will be added to HBO Max later this year like all Warner Bros films. This means you'll need an HBO Max subscription to watch it but you won't have to pay any additional cost for the film. As HBO Max launches in the UK in March, British viewers don't have to worry about missing out.

As for when the film will be added to HBO Max, the wait is longer than VOD - sometimes up to three months. Based on past releases, we wouldn't expect Wuthering Heights to hit HBO Max until around May 2026.

If you want to see the film beforehand, you will have to purchase/rent the film either physically or digitally via VOD.

Will Wuthering Heights be on Netflix or Prime Video?

Based on Warner Bros' affiliation with HBO Max, it's unliTV & Filmkely that Wuthering Heights will be coming to Netflix anytime soon but we'll let you know if that changes.

As for Prime Video, Wuthering Heights is only available to purchase/rent on the streaming service. It might be added to their service for free in future.

Read more TV & Film news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard addressing what's next for him and Kyra Lizama

Love Island's Curtis addresses Kyra "rebound" claims and current relationship status

Love Island

American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island

Love Island winner Amber Gill delivers harsh review of All Stars 2026

Love Island's Amber shares brutal reaction to Belle, Scott & Leanne triangle

Love Island

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Belle's reaction to Scott and Leanne

Love Island's Belle slammed for 'salty' reaction to Scott going back to Leanne

Love Island

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Love Island

Lauren on a podcast and Harrison's All Stars promo image.

Love Island's Lauren reveals if she'd go on All Stars to confront ex Harrison

Love Island

Why Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

Real reason Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

Love Island

A screenshot from Toni's TikTok and Harrison pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Toni Laites breaks silence on Harrison Solomon being in All Stars

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits