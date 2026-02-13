When will Wuthering Heights 2026 be on streaming? How to watch online

How to watch Wuthering Heights online via streaming. Picture: Warner Bros

By Sam Prance

Will Wuthering Heights be on Netflix, Prime or Peacock? Here's when and where you can watch the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi movie at home for free.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Desperate to see Wuthering Heights? Here's when the 2026 movie will be available to watch online via streaming.

It may have only just debuted in cinemas but Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights is already one of the cinematic events of 2026. After shocking audiences with Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, Emerald Fennell's now teamed up with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi for a singular raunchy take on Emily Bronte's classic novel.

We recommend seeing Wuthering Heights in cinemas for the full Cathy and Heathcliff experience. However, if you're unable to make the trip or would rather watch in the comfort of your own home, we're here to help. Here's all of the info we have about Wuthering Height's streaming release date and where you can watch it online for free.

Where can I watch Wuthering Heights? Is Wuthering Heights on streaming?

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie talk ‘yearning’ and movie crushes!

When will Wuthering Heights be available to buy on VOD?

An official release date for Wuthering Heights on digital platforms is yet to be revealed but fans shouldn't have to wait long for it to come out. Wuthering Heights is a Warner Bros movie and, in recent years, most Warner Bros films have been made available to stream around 45 days after they debut in cinemas.

If Wuthering Heights follows a similar pattern, fans could be able to stream the project as soon as the end of March or early April. 45 days from Wuthering Heights' cinema release is Monday, March 30th.

VOD (Video On Demand) is when films are added to services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV where fans can purchase or rent after their initial cinema runs.

Wuthering Heights is already available to pre-order for £19.99 on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as an exact date is announced.

Will Wuthering Heights be on Netflix or Prime Video? Picture: Alamy

When will Wuthering Heights be on HBO Max?

When it comes to streaming services, Wuthering Heights will be added to HBO Max later this year like all Warner Bros films. This means you'll need an HBO Max subscription to watch it but you won't have to pay any additional cost for the film. As HBO Max launches in the UK in March, British viewers don't have to worry about missing out.

As for when the film will be added to HBO Max, the wait is longer than VOD - sometimes up to three months. Based on past releases, we wouldn't expect Wuthering Heights to hit HBO Max until around May 2026.

If you want to see the film beforehand, you will have to purchase/rent the film either physically or digitally via VOD.

Will Wuthering Heights be on Netflix or Prime Video?

Based on Warner Bros' affiliation with HBO Max, it's unliTV & Filmkely that Wuthering Heights will be coming to Netflix anytime soon but we'll let you know if that changes.

As for Prime Video, Wuthering Heights is only available to purchase/rent on the streaming service. It might be added to their service for free in future.

Read more TV & Film news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.