Jacob Elordi explains why they added wild sex scenes to Wuthering Heights. Picture: Getty, Alamy

By Sam Prance

Emily Brontë's original Wuthering Heights book does not feature any of the sex scenes in the movie.

Jacob Elordi has defended Wuthering Heights for adding multiple wild sex scenes that weren't in the original book.

As soon as Wuthering Heights came out in cinemas, the movie divided viewers for making changes to Emily Brontë's novel of the same name. While the essence of both Cathy (Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) is similar to the book, many key plot details have been changed and several major characters are missing from the movie.

Most notably, the movie is much raunchier than the book and now Jacob Elordi has explained why they changed it.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to USA Today, Jacob argued that the wild sex scenes that appear in Emerald Fennell's version of Wuthering Heights are “entirely in the spirit” of Emily Brontë’s original novel. The Heathcliff actor said: "Any image that comes from Emerald’s head is inspired by that depravity and love and obsession." Jacob added: "They’re all in the language of what Brontë was driving at with this book, so it was never really a shock or a reach." While the scenes between Cathy and Heathcliff don't feature in Emily Brontë's 1847 book, the passion between Cahty and Heathcliff is undeniable.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights. Picture: Getty

