Jacob Elordi explains why they added wild sex scenes to Wuthering Heights

19 February 2026, 10:59

Jacob Elordi explains why they added wild sex scenes to Wuthering Heights
Jacob Elordi explains why they added wild sex scenes to Wuthering Heights. Picture: Getty, Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Emily Brontë's original Wuthering Heights book does not feature any of the sex scenes in the movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jacob Elordi has defended Wuthering Heights for adding multiple wild sex scenes that weren't in the original book.

As soon as Wuthering Heights came out in cinemas, the movie divided viewers for making changes to Emily Brontë's novel of the same name. While the essence of both Cathy (Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) is similar to the book, many key plot details have been changed and several major characters are missing from the movie.

Most notably, the movie is much raunchier than the book and now Jacob Elordi has explained why they changed it.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights. Picture: Alamy
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights. Picture: Getty

