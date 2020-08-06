Work It Cast’s Instagram Handles Revealed

On Air Now
6 August 2020, 14:00
All the ‘Work It’ cast’s Instagram accounts revealed.
Work It is the new dance movie on Netflix which features the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fisher.
But what are the cast’s Instagram handles? Let’s take a look…
Sabrina’s handle is @sabrinacarpenter and she currently has a staggering 21million followers.
Jordan’s handle is @jordanfisher.
Liza’s Instagram handle is @lizakoshy.
Peyton’s handle is @peytonmeyer.
Keiynan’s handle is @keiynanlonsdale.
