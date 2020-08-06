Work It Cast’s Instagram Handles Revealed

6 August 2020, 14:00

Work It is the new dance movie on Netflix which features the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fisher.

But what are the cast’s Instagram handles? Let’s take a look…

What is Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram?

Sabrina’s handle is @sabrinacarpenter and she currently has a staggering 21million followers.

What is Jordan Fisher’s Instagram?

Jordan’s handle is @jordanfisher.

What is Liza Koshy’s Instagram?

Liza’s Instagram handle is @lizakoshy.

What is Peyton Meyer’s Instagram?

Peyton’s handle is @peytonmeyer.

What is Keiynan Lonsdale’s Instagram?

Keiynan’s handle is @keiynanlonsdale.

