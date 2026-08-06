Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character

6 August 2026, 17:27

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character. Picture: Disney
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who dies in the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3? The controversial death explained.

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Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has aired its final episodes and fans are outraged over a shocking character death.

Ever since Disney+ brought back Wizards of Waverly Place with the David Henrie-led reboot Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the show has divided viewers with its differences from the original series. While the young actors in the cast have been praised, people have complained over the absence of huge characters like Mason, Harper and Max.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3 actually brings back Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle and Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback but it also kills of a major character and fans are devastated over the heartbreaking storyline.

WARNING: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place spoilers below

How does Mason Greybdie in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?
How does Mason Greybdie in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place? Picture: Disney

How did Mason die in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

At the end of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2, Alex Russo sacrifices herself by jumping into a magical portal to save her daughter and the world. In season 3, we discover that she's been transported to a strange in between reality where she's flatmates with her childhood bestie Harper Finkle and still dating Mason Greyback.

In the finale, Alex thinks Mason is going to propose to her only for him to reveal that he's dead. Mason says: "I can’t propose to you. And you know why. Think about it. This isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Why can’t I propose to you?" Alex then realises what's going on and says: "Because you’re dead."

When Alex worries that she's also died, Mason explains that she's still alive. He says he's come back to her to help ensure that she gets back to her real life: "You have a whole other life, Alex. You got married. You have a beautiful daughter. And she needs you. That’s the life that you’re meant to live. You have to go back."

When Mason sends Alex back to reality, he says: "I’ll always love you, Alex Russo. And I’ll always be watching over you." It's never revealed exactly how and when he died.

Naturally, fans are sad to see Mason die. One person tweeted: "Don’t come and spoil my childhood shows".

Another wrote: "Why would you kill mason greyback?! They were soulmates."

While Mason dies, Alex does reunite with her daughter Billie, Billie's dad Damien and her brother Justin. The family get their happy ending but Mason remains dead.

What do you think? Were you sad to find out Mason is dead?

Read more about Wizards of Waverly Place here:

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