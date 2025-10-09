Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 plot twist explained

Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale shocks fans with plot twist. Picture: Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Disney

By Sam Prance

Here's what happens to Alex Russo in the devastating Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 just ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger but is Alex Russo actually dead?

Set 15 years after the events of the original Wizards of Waverly Place, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Justin Russo as he attempts to live a normal family life with his wife and two kids. However, Justin' returns to magic when his sister Alex tasks him with training a young wizard named Billie and his entire world turns upside down.

In the first two seasons, Selena Gomez has only appeared as a guest star as Alex Russo but the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale drops two huge Alex plot twists and fans are now crying over what happens.

WARNING: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place spoilers below

Is Alex Billie's mom in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

In the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale, Billie is kidnapped by Lord Morsus and he makes her open up a rift between the dark magical world and the real world. Alex, Justin and his family try to save Billie but Mosus ties them up. Seeing Billie in pain, Alex starts crying and her tears open up a locket she found moments earlier.

As the locket opens, Alex's memory is suddenly restored and she remembers that she's Billie's mother. Alex enrolled Billie in WizTech as a child and erased their memories of being related to each other to protect Billie from her evil grandfather, Lord Mosus, ever finding her. Billie's dad is Lord Mosus' son.

Is Alex Russo dead in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Alex and Justin escape their ties and Lord Mosus reveals that the rift portal will bring the dark magical world into the real world unless someone goes inside to permanently close it. Billie volunteers but then Alex sacrifices herself by jumping into the rift and Billie says: "Justin, where's my mom?"

Reacting to the emotional scene, one fan said: "wtf alex russo is dead in wizards beyond waverly place... my whole childhood is ruined."

Another wrote: "they done killed alex russo everybody getting blocked and cussed out today idgaf".

an update on how alex russo’s been since the original ‘wizards of waverly place’ series



— she and mason broke up after ‘alex vs. alex’

— she’s a mother of one

— she was a teen mom

— she got married

— she sacrificed herself to save her daughter & is now officially dead pic.twitter.com/QqxihBBYOm — nostalgia (@solelynostalgia) October 8, 2025

wtf alex russo is dead in wizards beyond waverly place... my whole childhood is ruined 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NFQsZ95n9m — . (@selovelenaa) October 8, 2025

they done killed alex russo everybody getting blocked and cussed out today idgaf pic.twitter.com/SbToDw0VUm — 𝒜 | STREAM VIE FOR CLEAR SKIN (@jacksonvixen) October 8, 2025

Based on the scene, many fans have guessed that Alex is dead. However, before jumping into the rift Alex said to Billie: "We'll find each other again, I promise".

In other words, it looks like Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3 will revolve around Billie and Justin trying to rescue Alex.

What do you think? Is Alex dead?

