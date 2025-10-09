Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 plot twist explained

9 October 2025, 13:24

Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale shocks fans with plot twist
Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale shocks fans with plot twist. Picture: Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Disney
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's what happens to Alex Russo in the devastating Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 just ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger but is Alex Russo actually dead?

Set 15 years after the events of the original Wizards of Waverly Place, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Justin Russo as he attempts to live a normal family life with his wife and two kids. However, Justin' returns to magic when his sister Alex tasks him with training a young wizard named Billie and his entire world turns upside down.

In the first two seasons, Selena Gomez has only appeared as a guest star as Alex Russo but the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale drops two huge Alex plot twists and fans are now crying over what happens.

WARNING: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place spoilers below

Meet the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Is Alex Billie's mom in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

In the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale, Billie is kidnapped by Lord Morsus and he makes her open up a rift between the dark magical world and the real world. Alex, Justin and his family try to save Billie but Mosus ties them up. Seeing Billie in pain, Alex starts crying and her tears open up a locket she found moments earlier.

As the locket opens, Alex's memory is suddenly restored and she remembers that she's Billie's mother. Alex enrolled Billie in WizTech as a child and erased their memories of being related to each other to protect Billie from her evil grandfather, Lord Mosus, ever finding her. Billie's dad is Lord Mosus' son.

Is Alex Russo dead in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Alex and Justin escape their ties and Lord Mosus reveals that the rift portal will bring the dark magical world into the real world unless someone goes inside to permanently close it. Billie volunteers but then Alex sacrifices herself by jumping into the rift and Billie says: "Justin, where's my mom?"

Reacting to the emotional scene, one fan said: "wtf alex russo is dead in wizards beyond waverly place... my whole childhood is ruined."

Another wrote: "they done killed alex russo everybody getting blocked and cussed out today idgaf".

Based on the scene, many fans have guessed that Alex is dead. However, before jumping into the rift Alex said to Billie: "We'll find each other again, I promise".

In other words, it looks like Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3 will revolve around Billie and Justin trying to rescue Alex.

What do you think? Is Alex dead?

Read more about Wizards of Waverly Place here:

WATCH: RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

RAYE Paints A Chaotic Portrait While Answering Questions | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS expert pictured together and bride Sarah looking shocked.

How much do the MAFS UK cast get paid?

Monster's Charlie Hunnam defends "hunamising" Ed Gein following criticism

Monster actor Charlie Hunnam defends "humanising" Ed Gein following criticism

I'm A Celebrity will be back for its 25th season.

When does I'm A Celeb start this year?

Rebecca MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with Bailey.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses claims Bailey cheated on her during filming

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

April and Leo said 'I do' on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

April's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride April - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Leo's MAFS promo image and pictured on his wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK groom Leo - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

Did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy? The true story behind the Monster scene

Did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy? The true story behind the Monster scene

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date is sooner than you think

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits