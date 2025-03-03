Did Wicked win any Oscars? Here's how many it won

3 March 2025, 09:42 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 09:55

How many Oscars did Wicked win?
How many Oscars did Wicked win?
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Wicked was nominated for 10 Oscars but how many did it win? Here's the full rundown – and why it wasn't nominated for Best Original Song.

It's official – Wicked is an Oscar-winning film! But how many awards did it win and in what categories? And why wasn't it nominated for any of the songs? Here's your answer...

Wicked was one of the biggest films of 2024, one of the highest grossing musicals of all time and it's even gone on to make history as the top-grossing film based on a Broadway musical, surpassing Mamma Mia!

As well as the impressive box office numbers, Wicked is a cinematic masterclass in just about everything – Jon M. Chu's incredible direction, the spectacular world building, the incredible performances from the cast... it's a masterpiece.

Wicked was nominated for 10 Oscars but after some tough competition, it only ended up taking home two on Oscars night.

How many Oscars did Wicked win?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performed at the Oscars – but did they win any awards?
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performed at the Oscars – but did they win any awards? Picture: Getty

What Oscars did Wicked win?

Wicked won two Oscars on the night, out of 10 nominations. The Academy Awards that the film picked up are:

  • Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell)
  • Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales)

Paul Tazewell made history with his win as he became the first Black man to win Best Costume Design. He was previously nominated back in 2022 for his flawless work on West Side Story.

Production designer Nathan Crowley won his first Oscar on his seventh nomination. He'd previously been nominated six times for his work on Christopher Nolan's films. Lee Sandales won on his third nomination.

Wicked's costume designer Paul Tazewell wins his first Oscar
Wicked's costume designer Paul Tazewell wins his first Oscar. Picture: Getty

What Oscars was Wicked nominated for?

Wicked picked up 10 nominations in total at the 2025 ceremony. Here's the full list, with the wins in bold:

  • Best Picture
  • Best Actress
  • Best Supporting Actress
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Film Editing
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Original Score
  • Best Sound
  • Best Visual Effects
Wicked won Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design
Wicked won Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Picture: Alamy

Why wasn't Wicked nominated for Best Original Song?

Despite Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande turning out an incredible performance of 'Defying Gravity' to open the awards ceremony, their versions of Wicked's songs weren't eligible for any awards because they weren't written specifically for the film. They already existed as part of the stage musical.

However, there are two new original songs in Wicked: For Good – one for Elphaba (confirmed to be co-written by Cynthia and composer Stephen Schwartz) and the other for Glinda.

Wicked: For Good is set to be released in November 2025 so you can probably expect to see one, or maybe even both, of those songs nominated for next year's ceremony.

