Wicked's Michelle Yeoh originally turned down Madame Morrible because she doesn't "sing". Picture: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Universal Pictures / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Michelle Yeoh says she was "terrified" to sing live alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Wicked's Michelle Yeoh has revealed that she was hesitant to play Madame Morrible because of her singing abilities.

It's no secret that many stars auditioned for Wicked before director Jon M. Chu found his perfect cast. Actresses like Amanda Seyfried and Dove Cameron were in the running to play Glinda and Nick and Joe Jonas both auditioned for the role of Fiyero. Not to mention, Ariana Grande famously tried out for Elphaba as well as the part of Glinda.

As for Madame Morrible, it's been reported that the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Sheryl Lee Ralph were considered to play her. Now, Michelle Yeoh has explained that she almost turned down the role because it "terrified" her.

Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Michelle admitted that she had no relationship with Wicked before director Jon M. Chu asked her to star in the movies: "He called me and he said, ‘I would like you to read the script, I really would love for you to play Madame Morrible’. And I go, ‘OK’."

However, Michelle's enthusiasm faded when she read the script: "And so I read it. I know The Wizard Of Oz very well but I hadn’t seen the musical Wicked. I call him back and I say, ‘Jon, my love, it’s a musical – and I don’t sing’. Not properly or professionally or anything like that."

Jon then tried to change her mind: "So then, typical of Jon, he says ‘don’t worry about it’. I swear to god this guy is a visionary, and he can convince you to do the impossible."

Michelle was unsure: "I start mulling over it going, 'How can I pull this off?'"

That being said, Michelle agreed to play Madame Morrible when Jon called back with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The pair said: "It's imperative and important that you join us now."

Still, Michelle was very nervous about singing on set: "When I had to sing, I must say, I was terrified. These two girls. Bloody hell! They sing live! Cut me some slack please. When we started my song ['The Wizard And I'] with Cynthia Erivo, I was literally squeaking."

Cynthia then took Michelle by the arms and said: "I know you can do this, Michelle, I’ve heard you sing’." Michelle said that she credits Cynthia with giving her the confidence to sings live.

In a separate interview with Variety, Michelle said: "I went in thinking this is going to be so scary — they’re going to recast me when they hear me. But I am having so much fun!”

