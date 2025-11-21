When will Wicked: For Good be on streaming? How to watch Wicked: For Good online

21 November 2025, 13:04

How to watch Wicked: For Good online via streaming
How to watch Wicked: For Good online via streaming. Picture: Universal Pictures via Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Wicked: For Good be on Netflix, Prime or Peacock? Here's when and where you can watch the movie at home.

Rejoicify! Wicked: For Good is finally out in cinemas but when will the film be available to watch online via streaming?

Exactly a year since the first Wicked movie came out, the second part is showing in cinemas worldwide. Picking up in the aftermath of the first film, Wicked: For Good follows the plot of Act II of the musical and explores what happens when Elphaba publicly goes against the wizard and Glinda decides to join forces with his questionable regime.

If you'd rather watch the film in the comfort of your own home instead of the cinema, we're here to help. Here's all of the info we have regarding Wicked: For Good's streaming release date and where you can watch it online for free.

Where can I watch Wicked: For Good? Is Wicked: For Good on streaming?

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

When will Wicked: For Good be available to buy on VOD?

An official release date for Wicked: For Good on digital platforms is yet to be confirmed but we shouldn't have to wait long for it to come out. For comparison, Wicked was made available to purchase on VOD services on December 31st 2024 in the US, less six weeks after its cinema debut, and January 3rd 2025 in the UK.

With this in mind, Wicked: For Good could be made available to rent or purchase for streaming online as soon as New Year's Eve this year in the US and as soon as the first week of January in the UK.

VOD (Video On Demand) is when films are added to services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV where fans can purchase or rent after their initial cinema runs.

Wicked cost around $29.99 in the US and £19.99 in the UK to watch online. The digital release also included bonus content such as deleted scenes.

Will Wicked: For Good be on Netflix or Prime Video?
Will Wicked: For Good be on Netflix or Prime Video? Picture: Alamy

When will Wicked: For Good be on Peacock?

Just like Wicked, Wicked: For Good will be made available to stream for free as part of a Peacock subscription service in the US and around the world. All you need is your own Peacock account and you'll be able to watch/stream the film as many times as you like.

Wicked was added to Peacock on March 21st 2025 so it's possible that Wicked: For Good will be added to Peacock around March 2026.

If you want to see the film beforehand, you will have to purchase/rent the film either physically or digitally via VOD.

Will Wicked: For Good be on Netflix or Prime Video?

Based on Universal Pictures' affiliation with Peacock, it's very unlikely that Wicked: For Good will be coming to Netflix anytime soon but we'll let you know if that changes.

As for Prime Video, Wicked: For Good is only available to purchase/rent on the streaming service but it may be added to their service for free in future.

