Wicked: For Good trailer completely changes problematic Nessarose scene

24 September 2025, 16:38

Nessarose actress Marissa Bode previously revealed that the controversial scene had been altered in Part 2.

The final Wicked: For Good trailer is here and it shows how Nessarose's problematic scene is different to the musical.

Ever since Wicked debuted on the West End, there's been some controversy over Nessarose's storyline and the fact that, until Marissa Bode's portrayal of the character in the movie, no wheelchair user had ever played the role. This March, Jenna Bainbridge made history as the first disabled actress to ever play Nessarose on Broadway.

Most notably, there's a scene in the second act of Wicked that's faced criticism from disabled fans. Back in 2024, Marissa Bode confirmed that the scene had been altered in Wicked: For Good and the new trailer reveals how.

WARNING: WICKED: FOR GOOD SPOILERS BELOW

If you've seen Wicked on stage, you'll already know that there's a time jump in Act II and the characters change a lot.

We find out that Elphaba is now known as the Wicked Witch of the West and Nessarose has taken over as governor of Munchkinland in the wake of their father's death. However, out of fear that Boq might leave her, Nessarose begins stripping Munchkins of their rights and she gains a reputation as a Wicked Witch in her own right.

When Elphaba secretly visits Nessarose, Nessarose calls her out for never using her magic to help her. In response, Elphaba enchants Nessarose's shoes giving her the power to walk. Nessarose thinks this will make Boq want to be with her but, instead, he reveals that he is still in love with Glinda.

It's the scene where Nessarose walks that's been criticised in the past. Not only does it shed a negative light on disability but it also part of the reason why no wheelchair users had ever played Nessarose in a professional production of Wicked until 2025.

So how is the controversial Nessarose scene different in Wicked: For Good?

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Does Nessarose walk in Wicked: For Good?

The new Wicked: For Good trailer focuses predominantly on Glinda and Elphaba's Part 2 storylines but there's a brief glimpse of the Nessarose scene. Instead of walking, Nessarose can be seen flying while wearing her ruby slippers. In other words, it appears that, instead of changing Nessarose's disability, Elphaba gives her the power to fly.

Reacting to the scene, one fan tweeted: "they made nessarose fly in wicked for good so marissa bode doesn't have to walk OH JON M CHU THE GENIUS THAT U ARE !!!!!"

Another wrote: "Tbh this is such a clever and gaggy way to work around this scene from the musical."

Speaking to People about the scene in 2024, Marissa said: "One of the first conversations I had with Jon [was about that scene]. I wasn’t there for the actual script change, [but Jon said], ‘Hey, we changed this part in this way just so that it felt less like a fixing moment’.”

Marissa explained that instead of Nessarose “pleading for a disability to be fixed”, fans will see that scene “focusing on the magic in general and the magic of the story”. Marissa ended by saying: “That’s all I can say, I think."

Wicked: For Good debuts in cinemas on November 21st, 2025 and the soundtrack is available to pre-order now.

