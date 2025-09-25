Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

Wicked fans are losing it over a game-changing Elphaba spoiler in the new Wicked: For Good trailer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new Wicked: For Good trailer makes several changes from the musical including one switch up to Elphaba's plot.

Ever since Wicked came out, the cast and crew have teased that there will be several difference between Wicked: For Good and the second act of the musical. Most notably, Elphaba and Glinda have brand new original solo songs in the upcoming sequel. On top of that, a problematic Nessarose scene from the musical has been completely altered.

Now, fans have seen that there's a game-changing difference from the musical in the final Wicked: For Good trailer.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Can Elphaba fly without a broom in Wicked: For Good?

If you've watched Wicked on stage, you will know that Elphaba's powers continue to develop as the show progresses. At the end of Act 1, Elpahba realises that she has the power to make a broom levitate and we see her suspended in the air on her broom as she sings 'Defying Gravity'.

Obviously, with access to special affects, we see Elphaba actually flying on a broom in the Wicked movie and now it looks like Wicked: For Good will take things even further. In clips from the trailer, fans have spotted that Elphaba levitates and flies without a broom.

In other words, Elphaba becomes so powerful in Wicked: For Good that she can fly of her own accord and dans are living for the switch-up from the original musical.

Reacting to the huge change, one fan tweeted: "Elphaba has the power to fly without the broom. Like the power’s always been in her but she needed to find it."

Another wrote: "Are we not going to talk about the fact that Elphaba can fly without her broom?"

So one important detail about the #WickedForGood trailer that I don’t see a lot of people talking about - it seems to confirm something the first movie suggests - that Elphaba has the power to fly without the broom. Like the power’s always been in her but she needed to find it. pic.twitter.com/X1Mi4F2XXc — matt is over it (@_shutupmatt) September 24, 2025

Are we not going to talk about the fact that Elphaba can fly without her broom? 😭 #WickedForGood pic.twitter.com/1HM69kdjmH — w 🫧 (@ozianary) September 24, 2025

Based on the trailer, it appears that Elphaba flies during both her solo 'No Good Deed' and her Fiyero duet 'As Long As You're Mine' but it's possible that we will see her flying of her own accord during even more songs.

What do you think? Are you excited by the change?

Read more Wicked news here:

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.