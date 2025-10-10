Wicked fans spot major easter egg in new Wicked: For Good poster

Wicked fans spot major easter egg in new Wicked: For Good poster. Picture: Alamy, Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

Wicked director Jon M. Chu has also highlighted the easter egg on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wicked is no stranger to easter eggs and fans are losing it over a hidden detail in the new Wicked: For Good poster.

With just weeks to go until Wicked: For Good debuts in cinemas, excitement for the sequel is currently sky high and people keep finding easter eggs in the promotional material. For example, the final trailer reveals how Nessarose's problematic Act II scene has been edited for the movie and there's even a big spoiler about Elphaba's powers.

Now, a new Wicked: For Good posters has been unveiled and it includes a major easter egg that's left fans shook.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

On October 8th, Wicked dropped a brand new Wicked: For Good poster and it contains a pretty iconic reference. The new poster features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard but there's some extra details.

First things first, the characters are set against Elphaba's silhouette. You can clearly see Cynthia Erivo's outline from the movie. However, if you flip the poster upside down, you can also see the outline of the original Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. It's Margaret Hamilton's iconic silhouette.

Reacting in a viral tweet, one fan tweeted: "WAIT A DAMN MINUTE" and compared the upside down poster to the famous image of Margaret Hamilton in the original. The tweet has been liked 60,000 times.

Another person wrote: "guys…. turn it upside down" and someone replied: "miss margaret hamilton has such an iconic silhouette."

WAIT A DAMN MINUTE pic.twitter.com/iSpaiQPyiG — sasha 🫧 (@PLAYTHEWOMAN) October 8, 2025

guys…. turn it upside down https://t.co/lZxzY03rqd — tillyིྀ🫧 IS SEEING ARIANA x2 (@iwishlhatedu) October 8, 2025

miss margaret hamilton has such an iconic silhouette — Bird Fan (@heretheywere) October 8, 2025

Seemingly confirming the easter egg, Jon M. Chu also shared the poster upside down to his Instagram stories.

What do you think? Did you spot the easter egg?

Read more Wicked news here:

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.