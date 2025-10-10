Wicked fans spot major easter egg in new Wicked: For Good poster

10 October 2025, 14:32

Wicked fans spot major easter egg in new Wicked: For Good poster
Wicked fans spot major easter egg in new Wicked: For Good poster. Picture: Alamy, Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Wicked director Jon M. Chu has also highlighted the easter egg on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked is no stranger to easter eggs and fans are losing it over a hidden detail in the new Wicked: For Good poster.

With just weeks to go until Wicked: For Good debuts in cinemas, excitement for the sequel is currently sky high and people keep finding easter eggs in the promotional material. For example, the final trailer reveals how Nessarose's problematic Act II scene has been edited for the movie and there's even a big spoiler about Elphaba's powers.

Now, a new Wicked: For Good posters has been unveiled and it includes a major easter egg that's left fans shook.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

On October 8th, Wicked dropped a brand new Wicked: For Good poster and it contains a pretty iconic reference. The new poster features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard but there's some extra details.

First things first, the characters are set against Elphaba's silhouette. You can clearly see Cynthia Erivo's outline from the movie. However, if you flip the poster upside down, you can also see the outline of the original Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. It's Margaret Hamilton's iconic silhouette.

Reacting in a viral tweet, one fan tweeted: "WAIT A DAMN MINUTE" and compared the upside down poster to the famous image of Margaret Hamilton in the original. The tweet has been liked 60,000 times.

Another person wrote: "guys…. turn it upside down" and someone replied: "miss margaret hamilton has such an iconic silhouette."

Seemingly confirming the easter egg, Jon M. Chu also shared the poster upside down to his Instagram stories.

What do you think? Did you spot the easter egg?

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK bride was rushed to hospital after a honeymoon accident.

MAFS UK bride rushed to hospital after honeymoon horror

MAFS UK's Caspar married 'woman of his dreams' year after Emma marriage

MAFS UK's Caspar married 'woman of his dreams' year after Emma marriage

Here's why hit dating show MAFS UK is no longer airing on Thursdays

Here's why MAFS UK isn't on Thursdays

MAFS expert pictured together and bride Sarah looking shocked.

How much do the MAFS UK cast get paid?

Monster's Charlie Hunnam defends "hunamising" Ed Gein following criticism

Monster actor Charlie Hunnam defends "humanising" Ed Gein following criticism

I'm A Celebrity will be back for its 25th season.

When does I'm A Celeb start this year?

Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale shocks fans with plot twist

Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 plot twist explained

Rebecca MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with Bailey.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses claims Bailey cheated on her during filming

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

April and Leo said 'I do' on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits