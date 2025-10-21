Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical

Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

Wicked: For Good will include several major changes from the original Wicked musical.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu has addressed plot holes in the musical and revealed how he's changed them.

Ever since Wicked first debuted on stage in 2003, fans have been divided over the second act of the musical. While many people have praised the songs ('No Good Deed', 'As Long As You're Mine', 'For Good'), others have criticised Act 2 for feeling rushed in comparison to Act 1 and including several plot lines that don't make complete sense.

Now, Jon M. Chu has promised that he's made alterations so that Wicked: For Good doesn't contain any plot holes.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Discussing Wicked: For Good with Deadline, Jon said: "I felt like I wanted it to work even more [than the musical]. And I knew we had the opportunity. Also I knew the girls better. Once I understood how we were going to feel about these characters, then I knew what was missing emotionally for me."

As for what's changed, he teased: "I want to see what Elphaba, now that she’s made her choice to leave the Wizard and Oz, how is her life when she’s made this choice? How lonely can that be? What are the questions she asked herself when she thinks maybe she made a mistake, what would drive her back to the Wizard?"

Jon then said that Elphaba's reasons for returning to the Wizard weren't clear to him in the musical: "That’s never made sense to me, actually." In the musical, Elphaba returns to Oz to free the Wizard's monkey servants.

By contrast, Jon explained that he's added Glinda into the mix in the film. "We should add Glinda into that scene because Glinda would be the only one who can speak to her, convince her," he explained.

Elphaba and Glinda both have new songs in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about Glinda specfically, Jon continued: "And then what’s Glinda’s journey through this? At the end of Act I, Glinda doesn’t make the choice. She actually hasn’t changed that much. She maybe has opened her brain, she’s starting to wake up, but she goes right back.

"This movie had to be about the courage of someone popping their own bubble, a bubble of privilege or their bubble of safety. So those things we really focus on."

He also made clear that many of those plot holes will be cleared up in the new solo songs that have been added to the film: "Well, we knew the pick points of where we needed something, whether it was a scene or a song. And Steven was like, ‘I know what that song can be.’"

Wicked: For Good features two new original songs: an Elphaba solo titled 'No Place Like Home' and a Glinda solo titled 'The Girl in the Bubble'.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the changes in Wicked: For Good?

Wicked: For Good debuts in cinemas on November 21st, 2025 and the soundtrack is available to pre-order now.

Read more Wicked news here:

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.