Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical

21 October 2025, 12:13

Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical
Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical. Picture: Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Wicked: For Good will include several major changes from the original Wicked musical.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu has addressed plot holes in the musical and revealed how he's changed them.

Ever since Wicked first debuted on stage in 2003, fans have been divided over the second act of the musical. While many people have praised the songs ('No Good Deed', 'As Long As You're Mine', 'For Good'), others have criticised Act 2 for feeling rushed in comparison to Act 1 and including several plot lines that don't make complete sense.

Now, Jon M. Chu has promised that he's made alterations so that Wicked: For Good doesn't contain any plot holes.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Discussing Wicked: For Good with Deadline, Jon said: "I felt like I wanted it to work even more [than the musical]. And I knew we had the opportunity. Also I knew the girls better. Once I understood how we were going to feel about these characters, then I knew what was missing emotionally for me."

As for what's changed, he teased: "I want to see what Elphaba, now that she’s made her choice to leave the Wizard and Oz, how is her life when she’s made this choice? How lonely can that be? What are the questions she asked herself when she thinks maybe she made a mistake, what would drive her back to the Wizard?"

Jon then said that Elphaba's reasons for returning to the Wizard weren't clear to him in the musical: "That’s never made sense to me, actually." In the musical, Elphaba returns to Oz to free the Wizard's monkey servants.

By contrast, Jon explained that he's added Glinda into the mix in the film. "We should add Glinda into that scene because Glinda would be the only one who can speak to her, convince her," he explained.

Elphaba and Glinda both have new songs in Wicked: For Good
Elphaba and Glinda both have new songs in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about Glinda specfically, Jon continued: "And then what’s Glinda’s journey through this? At the end of Act I, Glinda doesn’t make the choice. She actually hasn’t changed that much. She maybe has opened her brain, she’s starting to wake up, but she goes right back.

"This movie had to be about the courage of someone popping their own bubble, a bubble of privilege or their bubble of safety. So those things we really focus on."

He also made clear that many of those plot holes will be cleared up in the new solo songs that have been added to the film: "Well, we knew the pick points of where we needed something, whether it was a scene or a song. And Steven was like, ‘I know what that song can be.’"

Wicked: For Good features two new original songs: an Elphaba solo titled 'No Place Like Home' and a Glinda solo titled 'The Girl in the Bubble'.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the changes in Wicked: For Good?

Wicked: For Good debuts in cinemas on November 21st, 2025 and the soundtrack is available to pre-order now.

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

MAFS UK's Steven finally addresses Julia-Ruth affair rumours

MAFS UK's Steven finally speaks out amid Julia-Ruth affair rumours

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

MAFS UK's Maeve was left distraught by Joe leaving

MAFS UK's Joe responds to criticism for leaving Maeve after grandad's death

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her "freak out" during intense dinner party

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth speaks out after backlash over dinner party "freak out"

MAFS UK's Joe left the experiment for a second time

Has MAFS UK's Joe quit the show?

The Married at First Sight UK dinner parties are where all the drama plays out

Where are the MAFS UK dinner parties filmed? 2025 location revealed

Rina Sawayama highlights cultural issues in Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance

Rina Sawayama highlights cultural issues in Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance

Married at First Sight groom Joe Wood has addressed him leaving the show during episode 18.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after shocking show exit

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits