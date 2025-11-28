Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate"

Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate". Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Here's why a Fiyero and Glinda kiss scene in Wicked: For Good was removed from the film.

Wicked: For Good screenwriter Dana Fox has let slip that a kiss between Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande was cut.

If you've watched Wicked: For Good, you will already know that the movie builds upon lore already established in the source material. With director Jon M. Chu splitting the musical into two films, there's been room to extend moments and even add new scenes. Most notably, Elphaba and Glinda have new original solo songs in Wicked: For Good.

However, some additions to the script ultimately didn't make the final cut. For example, the first Wicked scrapped a scene about Glinda's magic. Now, Dana Fox has explained why a Fiyero and Glinda kiss was removed from Part 2.

Speaking to Deadline, Dana Fox confirmed that there's a deleted scene where Fiyero and Glinda kiss each other. She said: "There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed. It was romantic and beautiful, but a little too passionate." It's currently unclear exactly when the pair kissed but presumably early in the film.

Explaining why it was cut, she said: "Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba, and made it too hard to make it okay that Elphaba ran off with him. It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together."

She continued: "It was like a feeling that he really did love her, which he does care about Glinda a lot, don’t get me wrong. But he likes her in a different way."

Do Glinda and Fiyero kiss in Wicked: For Good? Picture: Alamy / Universal Pictures

Dana went on to say: "This scene was too romantic, so it was like, 'Oh, we can’t know that because then our brains will explode when he doesn’t choose her in the end. And then we’ll hate Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero.'"

She ended by saying; "So, I think it was a good cut because it was too adorable that you simply couldn’t handle it."

Whether or not we see the kiss as a deleted scene in the extended cut with the digital release is yet to be seen.

What do you think? Should they have cut the kiss?

