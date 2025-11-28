Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate"

28 November 2025, 12:37 | Updated: 28 November 2025, 12:39

Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate"
Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate". Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's why a Fiyero and Glinda kiss scene in Wicked: For Good was removed from the film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked: For Good screenwriter Dana Fox has let slip that a kiss between Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande was cut.

If you've watched Wicked: For Good, you will already know that the movie builds upon lore already established in the source material. With director Jon M. Chu splitting the musical into two films, there's been room to extend moments and even add new scenes. Most notably, Elphaba and Glinda have new original solo songs in Wicked: For Good.

However, some additions to the script ultimately didn't make the final cut. For example, the first Wicked scrapped a scene about Glinda's magic. Now, Dana Fox has explained why a Fiyero and Glinda kiss was removed from Part 2.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Speaking to Deadline, Dana Fox confirmed that there's a deleted scene where Fiyero and Glinda kiss each other. She said: "There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed. It was romantic and beautiful, but a little too passionate." It's currently unclear exactly when the pair kissed but presumably early in the film.

Explaining why it was cut, she said: "Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba, and made it too hard to make it okay that Elphaba ran off with him. It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together."

She continued: "It was like a feeling that he really did love her, which he does care about Glinda a lot, don’t get me wrong. But he likes her in a different way."

Do Glinda and Fiyero kiss in Wicked: For Good?
Do Glinda and Fiyero kiss in Wicked: For Good? Picture: Alamy / Universal Pictures

Dana went on to say: "This scene was too romantic, so it was like, 'Oh, we can’t know that because then our brains will explode when he doesn’t choose her in the end. And then we’ll hate Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero.'"

She ended by saying; "So, I think it was a good cut because it was too adorable that you simply couldn’t handle it."

Whether or not we see the kiss as a deleted scene in the extended cut with the digital release is yet to be seen.

What do you think? Should they have cut the kiss?

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The reason why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler has been explained

Here's why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler with new actress

Who dies in Stranger Things 5? All the deaths explains

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1? All the deaths in order

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers explain why they're hesitant to kill off main characters

Stranger Things creators explain why they're hesitant to kill off main characters

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

Ant and Dec discuss possible 'Im A Civilian' series

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec address a "one off" 'I'm A Civilian Get Me Out of Here' series

Shona McGarty's promo image and a selfie from Instagram.

Who is I'm A Celeb's Shona McGarty? Age, fiancé, acting career and more

Shona McGarty's split from fiancé explained after she opened up about their broken engagement

Who was Shona McGarty engaged to? Her ex-fiancé revealed after heartbreaking admission

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Mr. Whatsit's true identity and sinister plan explained

Who is Mr Whatsit in Stranger Things 5? His true identity explained

Angry Ginge and Aitch on I'm A Celeb 2025

How long have Aitch and Angry Ginge known each other? Their friendship explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits