Wicked: For Good fans figure out what Glinda's spell means at the end of the movie. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

By Sam Prance

A translator for the Grimmerie was released in the official Wicked: For Good popcorn buckets and it unlocks Glinda's spell.

Wicked: For Good fans have figured out the translation for the mystery spell that opens for Glinda in the Grimmerie.

While Wicked: For Good stays true to Act II of the original Wicked musical, Jon M. Chu made several notable changes. For example, a problematic Nessarose scene was updated for the big screen and Glinda and Elphaba both gained new solo songs that help tell their stories in further depth. On top of that, one key Ozian rule was broken.

However, the biggest change comes at the end of the movie when we the Grimmerie opens for Glinda and we learn that she's gained magic powers. What does Glinda's spell mean though? Scroll down to find out.

In the final moments of Wicked: For Good, we see Elphaba leaving Oz with Fiyero as an emotional Glinda is forced to consider her life without them now that she's committed to being good. Suddenly, the Grimmerie opens for Glinda implying that she now has magic. We also see Elphaba smirking as though she knows what's happened.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that you could see a clear spell on the page where the Grimmerie opens. Not only that but the official Wicked popcorn buckets include a Grimmerie translator and fans have now translated the spell on the page that opens for Glinda.

In a viral tweet, a fan wrote: "the spell the grimmerie opened to for glinda is for easing and soothing pain and fear", alongside an image of the page with the exact translation layered over it.

WICKED: FOR GOOD SPOILERS



the spell the grimmerie opened to for glinda is for easing and soothing pain and fear 😭😭



(thanks to my grimmerie popcorn bucket & oomf @adoraweisz) https://t.co/L3G8HDRkee pic.twitter.com/9p1FIv3u6M — gabi 🫧 wfg spoilers (@magnifcntlygay) November 23, 2025

The spell is split into four parts. On the first page, it reads: "Heal, mend sinew and skin / Heal mend and hasten / Feel the wound cover the bone / Heal, mend and revive." and "Pain and fear allayed when true magic applied."

The second page then states: "Revive, heal, nature so willing be / Soothing powers conspire from me." and "Mend, mending deftly to the wound / Easing quickly soon ensues / Fear and pain now set aside."

In other words, it appears that Elphaba has not only handed Glinda the Grimmerie, but given her the tools to help Glinda heal herself in the wake of her pain at losing her best friend.

No, I'm not crying. You are!

