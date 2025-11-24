Can Glinda do magic? Ariana Grande explains Wicked: For Good's surprise ending

Can Glinda do magic? Wicked: For Good director explains why he changed the ending. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu explains why he added a Grimmerie scene that doesn't appear in the musical.

Wicked: For Good adds a brand new scene to the musical about Glinda's magic that completely changes the ending.

Diehard fans of Wicked will already know that the first film features a deleted scene that explains why Glinda can't do magic. In the scene, a frustrated Glinda says: "I didn't expect magic to be so hard." Elphaba then pointedly suggests: "Maybe it's harder for you to make magic because things have been kind of easy for you. So you don't need it."

In the musical, Glinda never officially gains magical abilities but Wicked: For Good includes a pivotal new scene. Now, Ariana Grande and director Jon M. Chu have opened up about what the scene means for Glinda and the musical.

WARNING: WICKED: FOR GOOD SPOILERS BEKOW

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Why did the Grimmerie open for Glinda?

At the end of the original Wicked musical, Glinda and all of Oz are convinced that Elphaba has been killed by Dorothy. As a result, Glinda commits to using her status for good. She banishes the Wizard from Oz and imprisons Madame Morrible. Unbeknownst to them, Elphaba faked her own death so that she could flee Oz with Fiyero in peace.

The same thing happens in the musical. However, there's more context. In added flashbacks, we learn that Glinda's greatest shame is that she is unable to perform magic. Before they part ways for good, Elphaba gives Glinda the Grimmerie and in the final scene, as Elphaba leaves Oz, an emotional Glinda activated the Grimerie.

Discussing why he changed the ending, Jon M. Chu told Entertainment Weekly: "Elphaba giving Glinda the book is her saying 'You know the power that you have, and you know the truth'. But there's no answer at the end of this movie, it's a challenge: 'What are you going to be?'"

He added: "We don't know what Glinda does, we just know the possibilities are beautiful."

Does Glinda have magic in Wicked: For Good? Picture: Alamy

Does Glinda have magic?

Speaking on Shut Up Evan, Ariana confirmed that Glinda does develop magical abilities. She said: "I love it so much because I do believe that her magic at the end is earned. I think in this film, she's actually propelled into having a higher consciousness into not just sort of sitting with this fake facade."

Ariana continued: "As each traumatic event takes place over the course of this film, it's propelling her to her true goodness. You learn from trauma, you learn from grief. You have no choice."

She concluded: "In the end the reward is that much greater, she does get her magic."

