Wicked: For Good fans uncover mind-blowing Glinda easter egg at the start of the film

By Sam Prance

This completely changes Glinda's storyline...

Wicked fans have uncovered a massive Glinda easter egg at the start of Wicked: For Good and it will blow your mind.

Every detail in both Wicked and Wicked: For Good was carefully considered. From Nessarose's iconic slippers to the subtle changes to Glinda and Elphaba's titular duet, Jon M. Chu wanted to ensure that the two films lived up to the musical they're baed on. Not only that but there's multiple hidden details that tie the adaptations together.

If you've watched Part 2, you may have missed a major easter egg in Wicked: For Good and it's all to do with Glinda.

At the end of Wicked: For Good, there's a big change from the musical that involves Glinda discovering that she now has magic powers. As Elphaba leaves Oz, an emotional Glinda is shocked to see the Grimmerie open for her. Ariana Grande has since confirmed on Shut Up Evan that the ending is confirmation that Glinda "does get her magic".

However, fans have now discovered that there are clear illusions to Glinda having magic much earlier in the movie. In the scene when Ariana sings 'I Couldn't Be Happier' and gets emotional over Fiyero not being excited about their engagement, the celebratory confetti in the air around her stops mid-motion.

Referencing the scene, one fan tweeted: "here you can see glinda’s magic slipping out for the first time before she opens the grimmerie at the end, you can notice how morrible is looking around and fidgeting with her hands."

Another commented: "woah woah woah. need to rewatch tomorrow thinking about the idea of her accessing her magic all throughout act 2 but never noticing bc she's completely lost her sense of self."

The original fan also responded: "yes!! like this is such an unintentional use of her magic here and you can tell because even morrible is like..how is this happening."

here you can see glinda’s magic slipping out for the first time before she opens the grimmerie at the end, you can notice how morrible is looking around and fidgeting with her hands pic.twitter.com/yU46cOMNZi — ᴉuᴉɯǝƃ ♡ 💚🩷🫧🧹 (@manyth0ts) November 23, 2025

wfg spoilers



woah woah woah. need to rewatch tomorrow thinking about the idea of her accessing her magic all throughout act 2 but never noticing bc she's completely lost her sense of self — gabi 🫧 wfg spoilers (@magnifcntlygay) November 23, 2025

yes!! like this is such an unintentional use of her magic here and you can tell because even morrible is like..how is this happening



very excited for your analysis — ᴉuᴉɯǝƃ ♡ 💚🩷🫧🧹 (@manyth0ts) November 23, 2025

The fan theory actually links back to a deleted scene from Act II where Glinda and Elphaba study sorcery together. In the scene, a frustrated Glinda says: "I didn't expect magic to be so hard." Elphaba then pointedly suggests: "Maybe it's harder for you to make magic because things have been kind of easy for you. So you don't need it."

In other words, Glinda starts accessing her powers when she goes through trauma and the seeds to start to show at the start of Wicked: For Good. Like Elphaba her magic is erratic and uncontrollable until she develops the skills to harness her powers.

What do you think? Did you spot the easter egg?

