By Sam Prance

The last shot of Wicked: For Good is a reference to the original Wicked musical poster but what does Glinda say?

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about the final shot of Wicked: For Good and what Glinda actually whispers to Elphaba.

Ever since Wicked debuted on Broadway, fans have been obsessed with the original Wicked poster. In the now iconic illustration, Glinda whispers something into Elphaba's ear and Elphaba smirks in response. The scene never features in the actual musical but Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recreated the poster to promote the first Wicked film.

However, Wicked: For Good goes one step further. The final shot of the film is a direct nod to the Wicked poster. In a flashback, we see Glinda whisper something in Elphaba's ear and the screen then fades to black. What does Glinda say to Elphaba though? Here's what Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M. Chu have revealed about the scene.

What does Glinda say to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good?

Discussing the film's final frame with TODAY.com, Jon M. Chu stated: "That image is not in the show, it was just on a poster, and the poster becomes so iconic. There's like, dissertations about that design, like, what are they saying? What does it mean? Is that friendship? Is that subversive? Is that a secret plan?"

As for why it's in the film, he explained: "I wanted to pay a nod to that, and have my own version of it."

When asked what Ariana said to her in that moment, Cynthia then interjected: "I would never say. I think it's why this movie feels the way it feels, because there are so many really beautifully intimate, sweet, private moments that you end up watching on the screen."

Ariana has also kept quiet on what she told Cynthia but Jon has teased what she whispered.

Jon concluded: "I'm the only one who knows what the girls were saying to each other. And they may have been even lying to me, so I could see them definitely whispering something that's not what they said to me. And I will never reveal that. That's for sure."

In other words, just like the original Wicked poster, you will have to imagine what Glinda is saying.

