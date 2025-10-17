Wicked director confirms 'For Good' has been significantly altered in the movie

17 October 2025, 16:54 | Updated: 17 October 2025, 16:59

Wicked director reveals how 'For Good' duet has been drastically changed in the movie
Wicked director reveals how 'For Good' duet has been drastically changed in the movie. Picture: Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jon M. Chu has confirmed that the beloved Glinda and Elphaba duet in Wicked has been changed...for good.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked: For Good's Jon M. Chu has said drastic changes have been made to the song 'For Good' from the musical.

Ever since it was first announced that the Wicked movie would be split into two parts, fans have been intrigued to see how the sequel varies from Act II of the musical. Over the past year, we've learned that Elphaba and Glinda will have new solo songs, a problematic Nessarose scene has been changed and Elphaba's powers are a little different.

Now, director Jon M. Chu has let slip that there will be some significant alterations to fan-favourite duet 'For Good'.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Speaking to Deadline, Jon said that song has been "enhanced" from the musical. He explained: "We added a couple of pieces of dialogue at it’s beginning. So she says, ‘Look at me, not through your eyes, through theirs.’ That’s new. She used to say, ‘Look at me. I’m limited.' Now she says, ‘Look at me,’ and she pauses."

As for why they decided to tweak the beloved Glinda and Elphaba ballad, Jon revealed: "We really wanted to refine the song. That was written 20 years ago.

"Now, you have Cynthia Erivo playing this part and we have to understand why she’s leaving and what would compel her to leave for this sacrifice. And I think them connecting on this, 'Hey, it’s not that you, it’s not your fault. It’s this system that’s in place.' And Cynthia as Elphaba saying, 'Good, can’t just be a word, it has to mean something.'"

The duet famously appears at the end of the musical and is one of the most emotional moments of the show.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have brand new song in the Wicked: For Good soundtrack
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have brand new song in the Wicked: For Good soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

Until Wicked: For Good debuts in cinemas, we won't know how different Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 'For Good' is from the original but Jon's comments seem to imply that it's the dialogue that's been edited as opposed to the music.

The Wicked: For Good soundtrack will feature all of the songs from Act II of the musical as well as a new Elphaba solo called 'No Place Like Home' and a new Glinda solo called 'Girl in the Bubble'.

Wicked: For Good debuts in cinemas on November 21st, 2025 and the soundtrack is available to pre-order now.

