Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

The new Wicked: For Good trailer just dropped an emotional Glinda spoiler.

The final Wicked: For Good trailer is out and people have spotted that it contains a very emotional Glinda easter egg.

In and amongst the magic and mayhem of Wicked, it's the bond between Elphaba and Glinda that fans have obsessed over for years. Not only is their enemies to besties arc incredibly touching, but people have also speculated that the characters have romantic feelings for each other. Ariana Grande has even said that Glinda is a "little in the closet".

If you've watched the musical, you will already know that Wicked: For Good will see their friendship put to the test as Glinda begins working for the Wizard and Elphaba takes a public stance against him. However, viewers have now discovered a very important Glinda detail in the new Wicked: For Good trailer and fans are sobbing over it.

WARNING: WICKED: FOR GOOD SPOILERS BELOW

At the start of the first Wicked film, Glinda famously made fun of Elphaba's clothes and even tried to make a mockery of her by giving her a black hat to wear to the Ozdust Ballroom. However, when Glinda saw people were laughing at Elphaba, she danced with her and the two characters struck up a powerful friendship.

In the final Wicked: For Good trailer, we see that Elphaba and Glinda are at odds. However, there are glimpses of the two characters sharing emotional moments together. Most notably, fans have spotted that Glinda appears to take Elphaba's boots, that she once mocked, and wear them herself.

On top of that, fans think that Glinda takes the boots to wear to warn Elphaba about the munchkins marching to Kiamo to kill her because we see someone riding to Kiamo right after she picks up the boots.

In a viral tweet, a fan wrote: "the concept of glinda deciding to change for good and literally putting herself in elphaba’s shoes".

Another wrote: "When you realize that Glinda kept the boots that Elphaba let her borrow back at shiz..."

In a separate first look Wicked: For Good video, Elphaba and Glinda can be seen holding handa as Glinda wears the boots in what appears to be Elphaba's Kiamo set. With this in mind, it looks like Glinda does indeed ride to Kiamo wearing Elphaba's boots.

Could the boots reflect Glinda's journey as she finally stops caring about appearances and does what's right?

No. I'm not crying. You are!

