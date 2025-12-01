Wicked: For Good cuts Fiyero and Elphaba's kiss from international showings

Wicked: For Good cuts Fiyero and Elphaba's kiss from international showings. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

By Sam Prance

The 'As Long As You're Mine' scene in Wicked: For Good has also been heavily edited in certain territories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A fan fave Fiyero and Elphaba scene from Wicked: For Good has been edited in some countries where it's too explicit.

It's no secret that 'As Long As You're Mine' is one of the most iconic moments in Act II of the original Wicked musical. In the song, Fiyero and Elphaba finally confess their love for each other and it's one of the steamiest moments of the show. The characters caress each other and gaze longingly into each others eyes before finally kissing each other.

As Wicked: For Good was made for family audiences, it tones down the scene a little (Elphaba now famously wears a cardigan) but the sexual tension between Fiyero and Elphaba is still undeniable. They caress each other, take flight, kiss and Elphaba still says: "For the first time, I feel Wicked". It then cuts to a shirtless Fiyero holding Elphaba.

Nevertheless, the kiss has been removed from international showings of the film and the scene has been changed.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

In a viral TikTok, a fan from the UAE revealed that the kiss scene between Fiyero and Elphaba isn't being shown there. She explained: "In the UAE and across other Middle Eastern and Gulf countries, they have cut that scene out. To add to that...they have CGI-ed a black top onto Fiyero with some little strings so we don't even see him topless."

In other words, you don't see Fiyero shirtless and you definitely don't see the Fiyero and Elphaba kiss.

Reacting in the comments, one fan wrote: "They did this in Palestine too and I feel so robbed."

Another said: "He looks fabulous in the black top but also I feel cheated."

Removing and editing scenes in films that are considered too explicit in some territories is pretty commonplace. In the past, films like Oppenheimer and shows like The Boys have received significant on-screen edits.

What do you think? Did you see the original Wicked: For Good or the edited version?

Read more Wicked news here:

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.