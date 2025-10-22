'Wicked' drops huge 'Wicked: For Good' spoilers in new character posters

22 October 2025, 14:16

'Wicked: For Good' drops huge Fiyero and Boq spoilers in new posters
'Wicked: For Good' drops huge Fiyero and Boq spoilers in new posters. Picture: Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Brand new 'Wicked: For Good' character posters have been released and they contain major easter eggs for Fiyero, Boq and the rest of the characters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're still avoiding all Wicked: For Good spoilers, you may want to steer clear of any of the new character posters.

Ever since the first Wicked movie came out last year, the cast and crew have been dropping hints as to what happens next. Of course, if you've seen the musical, you will already know how Wicked: For Good ends but the soundtrack of the first movie includes a major spoiler and the latest For Good trailers hint heavily at plot twists in the sequel.

Now, a selection of new Wicked: For Good character posters have dropped and they are overflowing with spoilers.

WARNING: WICKED: FOR GOOD SPOILERS BELOW

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Yesterday (Oct 21), the official Wicked Instagram account shared new official posters of Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, the Wizard, Madame Morrible, Nessarose, Boq, The Cowardly Lion and finally Pfannee and ShenShen. So far so normal but people were quick to spot that almost all of the posts contain a plot spoiler for their characters.

For example, Fiyero is set against a cornfield backdrop on his poster hinting that he becomes the Scarecrow, Boq is set against a metal backdrop hinting that he becomes the Tin Man and Nessarose's is set against a red backdrop hinting that she becomes the Wicked Witch of the East.

Fiyero, Nessarose and Boq in Wicked: For Good
Fiyero, Nessarose and Boq in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Universal Pictures

On top of that, the Wizard's poster has a green backdrop alluding to the fact that he's Elphaba's dad who gave her mother "green elixir". Meanwhile, Madame Morrible's poster features many tornados alluding to the fact that she creates the tornado that brings Dorothy's house into Oz and kills Nessarose.

Reacting to the easter eggs in the posters, a fan tweeted: "The Wicked marketing team is lowkey funny as f--- for these posters lmao…SPOILER?!" Another wrote: "No cause what are they doinggggg".

The Wizard, Pfannee, ShenShen and Madame Morrible in Wicked: For Good
The Wizard, Pfannee, ShenShen and Madame Morrible in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Universal Pictures

Other fans were quick to point out that the story has been for over 20 years and the trailers are just as spoiler heavy. Madame Morrible literally creates a tornado in the final trailer and Ethan Slater has already shared photos of him as the Tin Man on Instagram.

What do you think? Did you catch the easter eggs?

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK's Nelly has revealed when she found out Julia-Ruth wanted to husband swap

MAFS UK's Nelly explains how she found out Julia-Ruth wanted to husband swap

Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

MAFS UK's Steven finally addresses Julia-Ruth affair rumours

MAFS UK's Steven finally speaks out amid Julia-Ruth affair rumours

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

MAFS UK's Maeve was left distraught by Joe leaving

MAFS UK's Joe responds to criticism for leaving Maeve after grandad's death

Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical

Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her "freak out" during intense dinner party

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth speaks out after backlash over dinner party "freak out"

MAFS UK's Joe left the experiment for a second time

Has MAFS UK's Joe quit the show?

The Married at First Sight UK dinner parties are where all the drama plays out

Where are the MAFS UK dinner parties filmed? 2025 location revealed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits