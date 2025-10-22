'Wicked' drops huge 'Wicked: For Good' spoilers in new character posters

'Wicked: For Good' drops huge Fiyero and Boq spoilers in new posters. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

Brand new 'Wicked: For Good' character posters have been released and they contain major easter eggs for Fiyero, Boq and the rest of the characters.

If you're still avoiding all Wicked: For Good spoilers, you may want to steer clear of any of the new character posters.

Ever since the first Wicked movie came out last year, the cast and crew have been dropping hints as to what happens next. Of course, if you've seen the musical, you will already know how Wicked: For Good ends but the soundtrack of the first movie includes a major spoiler and the latest For Good trailers hint heavily at plot twists in the sequel.

Now, a selection of new Wicked: For Good character posters have dropped and they are overflowing with spoilers.

WARNING: WICKED: FOR GOOD SPOILERS BELOW

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Yesterday (Oct 21), the official Wicked Instagram account shared new official posters of Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, the Wizard, Madame Morrible, Nessarose, Boq, The Cowardly Lion and finally Pfannee and ShenShen. So far so normal but people were quick to spot that almost all of the posts contain a plot spoiler for their characters.

For example, Fiyero is set against a cornfield backdrop on his poster hinting that he becomes the Scarecrow, Boq is set against a metal backdrop hinting that he becomes the Tin Man and Nessarose's is set against a red backdrop hinting that she becomes the Wicked Witch of the East.

Fiyero, Nessarose and Boq in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Universal Pictures

On top of that, the Wizard's poster has a green backdrop alluding to the fact that he's Elphaba's dad who gave her mother "green elixir". Meanwhile, Madame Morrible's poster features many tornados alluding to the fact that she creates the tornado that brings Dorothy's house into Oz and kills Nessarose.

Reacting to the easter eggs in the posters, a fan tweeted: "The Wicked marketing team is lowkey funny as f--- for these posters lmao…SPOILER?!" Another wrote: "No cause what are they doinggggg".

The Wizard, Pfannee, ShenShen and Madame Morrible in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Universal Pictures

Other fans were quick to point out that the story has been for over 20 years and the trailers are just as spoiler heavy. Madame Morrible literally creates a tornado in the final trailer and Ethan Slater has already shared photos of him as the Tin Man on Instagram.

What do you think? Did you catch the easter eggs?

