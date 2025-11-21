Does Wicked: For Good have an end credits scene? Here's what to look out for

By Sam Prance

Wicked: For Good is the second half of Wicked but is there a post-credits scene and will there be a Wicked 3?

If you've booked tickets to see Wicked: For Good in cinemas, you may be wondering if there's an end credits scene.

It's no secret that Wicked: For Good is one of the must-see cinematic events of 2025. Following in the very magical footsteps of Wicked, the movie continues the story of Elphaba as her fate intertwines with the tale of the beloved Wizard of Oz. Not only that but Glinda takes centre stage as she becomes known in Oz as Glinda the Good.

If you've watched the musical, you will already know how Wicked: For Good ends but is there a post credits scene?

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Nowadays, it's become commonplace for many blockbuster films to include end-credits scenes to give fans an extra bit of magic in the cinema. Over the course of cinema history, franchises ranging from Spy-Kids to Shrek have made sure to include post-credit details. Not to mention, Marvel movies have become synonymous with them.

The original Wicked movie in 2024 did not include any end credits scenes. Instead it simply finished with Elphaba's final 'Defying Gravity' note as she flew away from Oz. The score from the Ozdust Ballroom scene then played as credits for the film rolled but there was no extra footage.

However, deleted scenes from the original movie have since been released in a digital version of the film.

As for Wicked: For Good, there is also no end credits scene. In other words, you can leave the cinemas as soon as the credits start rolling if you desire. There are also no new songs in the credits.

Like Wicked, it's possible that deleted scenes from Wicked: For Good will be made available to watch when the film comes out to buy and rent on VOD.

Will there be Wicked 3?

As it stands, there are no official plans to make Wicked 3. However, director Jon M. Chu told Variety that he is considering future projects: "I’d say, ‘What is it about?’ We have a lot of ideas flying around right now."

