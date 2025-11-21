Does Wicked: For Good have an end credits scene? Here's what to look out for

21 November 2025, 17:29 | Updated: 21 November 2025, 17:31

Does Wicked: For Good have an end credits scene? Here's what to look out for
Does Wicked: For Good have an end credits scene? Here's what to look out for. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Wicked: For Good is the second half of Wicked but is there a post-credits scene and will there be a Wicked 3?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've booked tickets to see Wicked: For Good in cinemas, you may be wondering if there's an end credits scene.

It's no secret that Wicked: For Good is one of the must-see cinematic events of 2025. Following in the very magical footsteps of Wicked, the movie continues the story of Elphaba as her fate intertwines with the tale of the beloved Wizard of Oz. Not only that but Glinda takes centre stage as she becomes known in Oz as Glinda the Good.

If you've watched the musical, you will already know how Wicked: For Good ends but is there a post credits scene?

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Nowadays, it's become commonplace for many blockbuster films to include end-credits scenes to give fans an extra bit of magic in the cinema. Over the course of cinema history, franchises ranging from Spy-Kids to Shrek have made sure to include post-credit details. Not to mention, Marvel movies have become synonymous with them.

The original Wicked movie in 2024 did not include any end credits scenes. Instead it simply finished with Elphaba's final 'Defying Gravity' note as she flew away from Oz. The score from the Ozdust Ballroom scene then played as credits for the film rolled but there was no extra footage.

However, deleted scenes from the original movie have since been released in a digital version of the film.

Does Wicked: For Good have a post-credits scene?
Does Wicked: For Good have a post-credits scene? Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

As for Wicked: For Good, there is also no end credits scene. In other words, you can leave the cinemas as soon as the credits start rolling if you desire. There are also no new songs in the credits.

Like Wicked, it's possible that deleted scenes from Wicked: For Good will be made available to watch when the film comes out to buy and rent on VOD.

Will there be Wicked 3?

As it stands, there are no official plans to make Wicked 3. However, director Jon M. Chu told Variety that he is considering future projects: "I’d say, ‘What is it about?’ We have a lot of ideas flying around right now."

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook reportedly 'perfected' her shower scene ahead of time

I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook 'rehearsed' her shower scenes ahead of time

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

I'm A Celeb's Aitch has opened up about the real reason he's on the show

I'm A Celeb's Aitch reveals real reason he's on the show

Alex Scott has opened up about her relationship with Jess Glynne on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott reveals how she met girlfriend Jess Glynne

How to watch Wicked: For Good online via streaming

When will Wicked: For Good be on streaming? How to watch Wicked: For Good online

Jack Osbourne I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Jack Osbourne? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, dad, wife and health battle revealed
Kelly Brook is taking her spot in 2025's I'm A Celebrity line up

I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook's real name, movies and TV shows, husband and more revealed

I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook branded a "bully" by Jack Osbourne's sister Kelly

I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook branded a "bully" by Jack Osbourne's sister Kelly

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits