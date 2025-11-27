Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie

27 November 2025, 16:10

Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie
Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie. Picture: Universal Pictures, Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The original Wicked musical stays faithful to the world of The Wizard of Oz but Wicked: For Good breaks a major rule.

Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu has explained why he included a key scene that goes against the rules of Oz.

While both Wicked and Wicked: For Good stay loyal to the musical they're based on, they also feature some notable edits from the source material. For example, 'Defying Gravity' was extended for the first movie and new songs were added to Part 2. Not to mention, a problematic Nessarose scene was completely changed for the big screen.

One thing you may have missed though is one of Wicked: For Good's most emotional scenes breaks an Ozian rule.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

At the end of Wicked: For Good, Elphaba and Glinda sing their tearjerking duet 'For Good' to each other. Elphaba then gives Glinda the Grimmerie and implies she's going to surrender. She begs Glinda not to tell the truth so that people don't turn against Glinda. Elphaba ushers Glinda to a closet. Glinda watches as Dorothy appears to melt Elphaba.

However, before Elphaba and Glinda say their heartbreaking goodbyes, Elphaba tells Glinda "I love you". Glinda says it back too. Fans have praised the scene but Jon M. Chu has revealed that it breaks the rules. Speaking to Variety, Jon explained that Oz has strict "language rules" that composer Stephen Schwartz followed in the original musical.

If you rewatch The Wizard of Oz, no one ever says "I love you" in the land of Oz. It's only when Dorothy returns home that she tells her family that she loves them. Similarly, no one in the Wicked stage musical ever says that they love each other in Oz.

Jon said: "You’re not allowed to say ‘I love you’ in Oz. No 'God', no 'okay,' no 'I love you'. However, when Cynthia and Ariana improvised telling each other 'I love you', Jon fought to keep it in.

He added: "It was so human. It crossed over a boundary of Oz into our world.” Stephen ultimately cosigned the decision.

Cynthia and Ariana actually improvised saying: "I love you". Discussing the line on the Wicked podcast, Cynthia said: "They've never said 'I love you.' They've never said it. They've shown it. They experience it. They feel it but they've never said it. For me, I was just like, 'If this is the last moment, you would say it.' So I was like, 'She has to say it.'"

Meanwhile, Ariana explained: "It was just so obvious to say 'I love you' and let that moment happen because that is what actually would happen. I'm grateful that we finally get to hear them say 'I love you' to each other, because I know that that's what 'For Good' is saying. But to hear them finally say it, I think, feels rewarding."

She ended by saying: "I think it's the only time that they actually do say it in the scheme of their friendship."

What do you think? Are you glad Jon broke the rules to include the scene?

