11 December 2025, 10:39 | Updated: 11 December 2025, 11:09

A major Wicked For Good scene starring actors who played Elphaba and Glinda on stage was cut from the movie.

Wicked For Good director Jon M. Chu has revealed what happened in a major deleted Glinda scene from the trailer.

If you watched the Wicked: For Good trailers, you may have noticed that some scenes from the promotional material didn't end up in the movie. Just like 2024's Wicked, some moments had to be cut for time or because they didn't fit the tone of the film. For example, a passionate Glinda and Fiyero kiss was ultimately removed from the movie.

After Wicked: For Good came out, fans clocked that one of Glinda's outfits in posters never actually appears in the film. The scene starred famous Wicked stage actors and now Jon M. Chu has explained why it was axed.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

In one Wicked: For Good poster, Glinda can be seen wearing a custom pink and green tulle dress with a crowd of girls behind her. Discussing what happened in the axed scene on the official Wicked podcast, Jon M. Chu revealed: "We actually had more than what’s in the movie where she stops in this train and meets the “good scouts”.

Jon then explained that he wrote a scene with Glinda interacting with scouts to show how she influences other young women as Glinda the Good. Jon said: "Who are these Glinda The Good Girl Scouts and we get to see her role and she's living her role."

A still from Glinda's deleted scene in Wicked: For Good
A still from Glinda's deleted scene in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Universal Pictures

On top of that, it's been confirmed that many iconic actors who played Glinda and Elphaba on the West End, on tour and on Broadway originally guest-appeared in the scene. Emily Tierney (Glinda), Dianne Pilkington, (Glinda), Louise Dearman (Glinda/Elphaba), Kerry Ellis (Elphaba) and Rachel Tucker(Glinda) all filmed for the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Emily wrote: "Had a gorgeous time shooting a scene in [Wicked: For Good with Ariana Grande] and few of my fellow ex Glindas and Elphabas. It was sadly cut in the final edit - the joys of being an editor [...] but Jon M. Chu couldn’t have made us feel more special on set and Ariana was a total dream."

Rachel Tucker also shared a post writing: "I had an absolute blast on the set of Wicked: For Good. It may not have made the Final Cut but it was magical being there and fingers crossed for deleted scenes to be released!!"

As the original Wicked included deleted scenes in the digital version of the film, it's possible that we may see Glinda interact with the scouts and past Glindas and Elphabas in Wicked: For Good when it becomes available to rent and buy on streaming.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

