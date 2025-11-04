Wicked: For Good director confirms 'As Long As You're Mine' will be different to the musical

4 November 2025, 15:27

Wicked: For Good director explains how 'As Long As You're Mine' has been changed from the musical
Wicked: For Good director explains how 'As Long As You're Mine' has been changed from the musical. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Elphaba and Fiyero's duet in the upcoming Wicked sequel has been changed for good.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu has revealed that 'As Long As You're Mine' has been altered for the big screen.

In the lead-up to Wicked: For Good, the cast and crew have teased that there will be several major changes from the original musical in the upcoming sequel movie. For example, there will be brand new Elphaba and Glinda solo songs and Marissa Bode has confirmed that a problematic Nessarose scene has been switched up in the new film.

On top of that, there will be some significant adjustments to fan favourite songs from the musical. Now, Jon M. Chu has opened up about how Elphaba and Fiyero's duet 'As Long As You're Mine' is different in Wicked: For Good.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Discussing the song and Elphaba and Fiyero's relationship with Entertainment Weekly, Jon said: "It's more than just love. It's about how you see the world. In Wicked, Elphaba breaks his brain when she calls him out in the forest. He has not stopped thinking about it, so much so that it may be driving him a little bit nuts."

As for the modifications to 'As Long As You're Mine', Jon teased that it will be even more romantic than it is in the musical: "You finally get to feel the ascension that they give each other through the relationship."

Fans of the musical will already know that 'As Long As You're Mine' is the moment when Elphaba and Fiyero both confess their love for each other and it's one of the steamiest moments on stage.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Universal Pictures

In a separate interview with Cosmopolitan, Jon let slip that the song might be even sexier on screen: "I will leave it up to the audience to decide how horny it is. But I will say, when you have Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey and a song that develops into ‘As Long As You're Mine,’ you can't help but be lifted into a new space.”

He ended by saying: "I would say, drink a lot of water before you go into this movie."

What do you think? Are you excited to see 'As Long As You're Mine'?

