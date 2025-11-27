Wicked's Ariana Grande accidentally spoiled For Good ending last year and no one noticed

Wicked's Ariana Grande accidentally spoiled For Good ending last year and no one noticed. Picture: Alamy / Universal, Taylen Biggs

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande brought up the surprise final Wicked: For Good scene in 2024 press by mistake.

Wicked fans have spotted that Ariana Grande accidentally let slip a major For Good spoiler in press for the first movie.

As director Jon M. Chu decided to split Wicked into two movies, the cast had to remain tight-lipped about spoilers for over a year. Nevertheless, that didn't stop some details from leaking ahead of Wicked: For Good. For example, Jeff Goldblum teased the new songs before they were announced. Not to mention, the posters included spoilers.

Now, an old 2024 interview is going viral where Ariana Grande spoils the final Wicked: For Good scene by mistake.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

In an interview with Taylen Biggs, Ariana Grande was asked what young Ariana would like to take from Glinda's closet and what Ariana actually did steal. Ariana then joked: "Oh I mean young Ariana and 31-year-old Ariana stole a lot of things from Glinda's closet." Ariana then listed all of the outfits she loved from both movies.

As for what she did take home with her, Ariana said: "Oh I did steal my cardigan with the hood that I whisper..." You can then see panic appear across Ariana's eyes. Looking at Cynthia for reassurance, she then says: "That I, not whisper...that I am looking at you in the field with the hat in the tulips and the poppies."

Of course, if you've seen Wicked: For Good, you will now know that Ariana saying "I whisper" is a reference to the secret final shot which mimics the iconic original Wicked poster. In a flashback, Glinda whispers something to Elphaba and then the credits roll.

In a viral tweet, one fan wrote: "wait not ariana lowkey spoiling the whisper scene last year im crying because the pure panic on her face HDJDIKD."

Discussing the final shot with Variety, director Jon M. Chu explained how important it was to keep it a secret: "Do you know how hard it was to force Universal to never use it in any marketing material? They even had a poster of it for the first movie, and I was like, ‘Why are we releasing this poster? We should never acknowledge the whisper."

Jon concluded that he wanted fans to be surprised: "I wanted it to feel like we didn’t care about it, then suddenly it’s the last shot in ‘For Good.’ So the studio never saw that final shot. I imposed a huge thing: ‘Do not show this shot!’ They wanted it so badly."

Thankfully, Ariana's slip-up went completely unnoticed until now. She controlled it!

