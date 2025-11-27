Wicked's Ariana Grande accidentally spoiled For Good ending last year and no one noticed

27 November 2025, 17:53 | Updated: 27 November 2025, 17:55

Wicked's Ariana Grande accidentally spoiled For Good ending last year and no one noticed
Wicked's Ariana Grande accidentally spoiled For Good ending last year and no one noticed. Picture: Alamy / Universal, Taylen Biggs
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande brought up the surprise final Wicked: For Good scene in 2024 press by mistake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked fans have spotted that Ariana Grande accidentally let slip a major For Good spoiler in press for the first movie.

As director Jon M. Chu decided to split Wicked into two movies, the cast had to remain tight-lipped about spoilers for over a year. Nevertheless, that didn't stop some details from leaking ahead of Wicked: For Good. For example, Jeff Goldblum teased the new songs before they were announced. Not to mention, the posters included spoilers.

Now, an old 2024 interview is going viral where Ariana Grande spoils the final Wicked: For Good scene by mistake.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

In an interview with Taylen Biggs, Ariana Grande was asked what young Ariana would like to take from Glinda's closet and what Ariana actually did steal. Ariana then joked: "Oh I mean young Ariana and 31-year-old Ariana stole a lot of things from Glinda's closet." Ariana then listed all of the outfits she loved from both movies.

As for what she did take home with her, Ariana said: "Oh I did steal my cardigan with the hood that I whisper..." You can then see panic appear across Ariana's eyes. Looking at Cynthia for reassurance, she then says: "That I, not whisper...that I am looking at you in the field with the hat in the tulips and the poppies."

Of course, if you've seen Wicked: For Good, you will now know that Ariana saying "I whisper" is a reference to the secret final shot which mimics the iconic original Wicked poster. In a flashback, Glinda whispers something to Elphaba and then the credits roll.

In a viral tweet, one fan wrote: "wait not ariana lowkey spoiling the whisper scene last year im crying because the pure panic on her face HDJDIKD."

Discussing the final shot with Variety, director Jon M. Chu explained how important it was to keep it a secret: "Do you know how hard it was to force Universal to never use it in any marketing material? They even had a poster of it for the first movie, and I was like, ‘Why are we releasing this poster? We should never acknowledge the whisper."

Jon concluded that he wanted fans to be surprised: "I wanted it to feel like we didn’t care about it, then suddenly it’s the last shot in ‘For Good.’ So the studio never saw that final shot. I imposed a huge thing: ‘Do not show this shot!’ They wanted it so badly."

Thankfully, Ariana's slip-up went completely unnoticed until now. She controlled it!

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Who dies in Stranger Things 5? All the deaths explains

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1? All the deaths in order

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans

Real reason for MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca split exposed

Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie

Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Aitch and Shona McGarty together on I'm A Celeb 2025

Aitch's manager responds to Shona McGarty I'm A Celeb romance speculation

Who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, previous roles and more

Who is Holly in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, past roles and where she's from

Mr. Whatsit's true identity and sinister plan explained

Who is Mr. Whatsit in Stranger Things 5? His true identity and terrifying plan explained

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Love Island

Lauren Wood has spoken out about her split from Harrison Solomon amid Samie Elishi dating rumours

Love Island's Lauren speaks out after Harrison's date with Samie Elishi

Love Island

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits