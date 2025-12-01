Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes

1 December 2025, 17:39 | Updated: 1 December 2025, 17:48

Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes
Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

SZA has also criticised the misogynoir against Cynthia Erivo following the Wicked: For Good press tour.

Ariana Grande has liked a viral post criticising racist and misogynistic memes about her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

If you've watched interviews for Wicked, you will already know how close Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are. One of the loveliest parts of the Wicked and Wicked: For Good press tours has been seeing how much the two stars mean to each other. While filming, the pair got matching tattoos and they've often teared up discussing their friendship.

However, since Cynthia helped protect Ariana from a fan who charged at her on the Wicked: For Good red carpet in Singapore, a torrent of offensive memes making fun of Cynthia have gone viral. Now, people are calling them out.

Not only that but Ariana has shown support for Cynthia by liking a video taking aim at the misogynoir against her.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

On November 28th, The Film Diva took to Instagram to post an edit of the racist memes Cynthia has been subject to. In the video, she said: "Maybe I'm that friend that's too woke but I honestly do not find what's funny with all these different memes and videos villainising and making fun of Cynthia Erivo."

Referencing the fan incident in Singapore, she then said: "These videos that have come out of it, and mostly it's from men who are dressing up as Cynthia...I don't like it at all. I feel like there's a lot of underlying tones of racism in it, misogyny...like why is it always men?"

She ended by saying: "It's not right and the amount of likes and comments that are on these videos, I don't understand. It really makes me uncomfortable."

The Film Diva's video has since gone viral with over 500,000 views. Many stars including Ariana Grande and Marissa Bode have liked the video. SZA also took to the comments to write: "No one is too woke ! It’s CLASSIC Misogynoir! NOTHING ELSE !!! can’t believe it’s openly a thing in 2025 .."

She added: "everyone’s gonna have cognitive dissonance 2 years later like “remember when everyone attacked Cynthia for being black bald and nurturing?… that was crazy” ..it could jus stop now lol".

