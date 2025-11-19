Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she hates the "holding space" meme

19 November 2025, 17:44

Wicked&squot;s Cynthia Erivo explains why she "hates" the holding space meme
Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she "hates" the holding space meme. Picture: Getty, Out
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Cynthia Erivo has asked fans not to ask to hold her finger during her Wicked: For Good press tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about how she feels about the holding space meme and fans asking to hold her finger.

It's no secret that the holding space meme became one of the breakout viral moments of 2024's Wicked press tour. In a now legendary interview, Out reporter Tracy E. Gilchrist told Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande that “people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that, and feeling power in that.”

Reacting in shock, Cynthia placed a hand on her chest and said: “I didn’t know that that was happening.” Tearing up, she added: "That’s really powerful - that’s what I wanted." Meanwhile, Ariana reached out to comfort Cynthia by holding her finger and Tracy said: "I’ve seen it on a couple posts...I am in queer media."

In the wake of the interview, many fans have recreated that moment but Cynthia has now said that she hates it.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

Discussing the origins of the meme with British GQ, Cynthia explained: "It was such an innocent moment of confusion and human reaction. I received one thing, Ari received another, and Tracy said something but probably meant to say something else, and then took back the thing that she was saying.

Cynthia continued: "It was all so confusing. All of us were, in the end, confused but moved...it was very strange."

However, Cynthia then added that it's affected how she speaks in day to day life: "I’ve definitely tried to minimise the amount of times I say ‘trying to make space for’ or ‘holding space for’."

Cynthia also said people now ask to hold her finger in public: "I hate it. I don’t want anyone holding my finger.”

Ariana Grande held Cynthia Erivo's finger in a now viral Wicked interview
Ariana Grande held Cynthia Erivo's finger in a now viral Wicked interview. Picture: Out

Cynthia also revealed that, since starring in Wicked, people try to secretly take photos and videos of her. On top of that, fans and paparazzi have followed her home, leading to some "frightening" situations.

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Samie Elishi [left] Harrison and Lauren in Love Island [right]

Love Island's Harrison 'dating' another Islander two weeks after Lauren split

Love Island

Late arrivals for I'm A Celeb 2025 revealed

I'm A Celeb's late arrivals for 2025 revealed

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Kelly Brook in 2025 and Kelly Brook in 1999

Every film I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook has been in

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.

MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed
I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed

Does Aitch have a girlfriend? His 'secret' partner revealed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits