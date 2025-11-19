Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she hates the "holding space" meme

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she "hates" the holding space meme. Picture: Getty, Out

By Sam Prance

Cynthia Erivo has asked fans not to ask to hold her finger during her Wicked: For Good press tour.

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about how she feels about the holding space meme and fans asking to hold her finger.

It's no secret that the holding space meme became one of the breakout viral moments of 2024's Wicked press tour. In a now legendary interview, Out reporter Tracy E. Gilchrist told Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande that “people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that, and feeling power in that.”

Reacting in shock, Cynthia placed a hand on her chest and said: “I didn’t know that that was happening.” Tearing up, she added: "That’s really powerful - that’s what I wanted." Meanwhile, Ariana reached out to comfort Cynthia by holding her finger and Tracy said: "I’ve seen it on a couple posts...I am in queer media."

In the wake of the interview, many fans have recreated that moment but Cynthia has now said that she hates it.

Discussing the origins of the meme with British GQ, Cynthia explained: "It was such an innocent moment of confusion and human reaction. I received one thing, Ari received another, and Tracy said something but probably meant to say something else, and then took back the thing that she was saying.

Cynthia continued: "It was all so confusing. All of us were, in the end, confused but moved...it was very strange."

However, Cynthia then added that it's affected how she speaks in day to day life: "I’ve definitely tried to minimise the amount of times I say ‘trying to make space for’ or ‘holding space for’."

Cynthia also said people now ask to hold her finger in public: "I hate it. I don’t want anyone holding my finger.”

Ariana Grande held Cynthia Erivo's finger in a now viral Wicked interview. Picture: Out

Cynthia also revealed that, since starring in Wicked, people try to secretly take photos and videos of her. On top of that, fans and paparazzi have followed her home, leading to some "frightening" situations.

