Why Jade Thirlwall Won’t Be On Little Mix The Search This Weekend

22 October 2020, 10:21

Jade Thirlwall will join her bandmates via video link on The Search on 24 October
Jade Thirlwall will join her bandmates via video link on The Search on 24 October. Picture: BBC / Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall won’t be sitting by Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards on Little Mix: The Search this weekend.

Jade Thirlwall must stay home this weekend, instead of joining her Little Mix bandmates on the set of The Search.

What's Next For Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall: Career Outside Band Including TikTok & Activism

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be filming together for the live shows, but Jade will be joining via video link.

Why is Jade not on The Search with her bandmates this weekend?

Jade Thirlwall must isolate before returning to work
Jade Thirlwall must isolate before returning to work. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade is self-isolating at home this week, meaning she will be continuing her role as mentor to the bands virtually.

In a statement from production, The Search bosses said: “Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on Little Mix The Search from home.

“For this Saturday’s show, Jade will participate via video link continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.”

Jade is self-isolating during The Search's first week of live shows
Jade is self-isolating during The Search's first week of live shows. Picture: Little Mix The Search/Twitter

Fans will no doubt be concerned whether Jade has coronavirus, but the reason for her self-isolation period has not yet been revealed.

It may be that someone Jade has been in contact with has tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer is yet to comment on the situation herself.

Does Jade Thirlwall have coronavirus?

Little Mix will go on without Jade on The Search
Little Mix will go on without Jade on The Search. Picture: BBC

It has not been confirmed whether Jade has coronavirus, but her quarantine period comes after The Search was cancelled the previous weekend after some crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

The talent series’ live shows were scheduled to begin on 17 October but the show was postponed after a small number of production members contracted the virus.

This is likely why Jade has now also had to self-isolate.

