Who wins in Squid Game season 3? Creator explains ending and hidden meaning

Squid Game creator explains hidden meaning behind who won the games in season 3. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 3 sees a completely unexpected winner of the games emerge. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now explained why he made that choice. [Spoilers ahead!]

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Squid Game season 3's ending sees another winner of the brutal games take home the 45.6 billion won prize money... but the shock twist has caught everyone completely off guard.

In the final season of the Netflix series, Gi-hun embarks on his final bid to put a stop to the deadly games once and for all following his failed revolt.

Viewers were left absolutely stunned when it became clear how the games would finally end – and who ended up winning.

Now, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has explained why the series ended that way, and has revealed the hidden meaning behind his bold, shock choice of who wins in the final episode.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 3!

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Who wins the games in Squid Game season 3?

For those hoping to see Gi-hun and his allies make it through the barbaric games and live to tell the tale, it's sadly bad news.

None of the players win the games. In an absolutely wild twist, it's Jun-hee's baby that ends up winning the entire thing. Yes, that's right... a newborn baby (literally a couple of days old) is the winner of Squid Game season 3.

How did that happen?! Well, it's complicated, and very sick and twisted. Allow us, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, to explain.

Player 222's baby wins the games in Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

In season 3 episode 2, Jun-hee (Player 222) gives birth to a daughter during Hide and Seek game. She thankfully survives the game, narrowing avoiding being killed by Yong-sik (Player 007) in the final seconds and finally gets a chance to bond with her baby.

When the players are called up for the next game, Jun-hee hesitates on whether to bring the baby with her or not. She decides on bringing her daughter with her to the Jump Rope arena but plans to leave her on the other side of the bridge to keep her safe. However, the guards quickly tell her that everyone must cross the bridge or they will be eliminated from the game. Yep, they're talking about the baby...

Jun-hee begs Gi-hun to take the baby across and he safely makes it over to the other side with the baby. Jun-hee, however, realises she will never be able to make it with her fractured ankle and in the final seconds of the game, she tragically jumps to her death to avoid being killed by the guards.

Following Jun-hee's death, the Front Man makes her baby take her place as Player 222. Picture: Netflix

How did the baby end up becoming Player 222?

The VIPs then discuss what to do with the baby now that she has crossed the finish line in the Jump Rope challenge. One suggests eliminating the baby following Jun-hee's death as the baby is not an independent participant.

The Front Man then suggests that the baby should take her mother's place as Player 222. The VIPs agree, and the game moves forward with Jun-hee's baby becoming 222.

Now she's one of the players, and therefore in with the chance of taking a cut of the prize money, the remaining men in the game all seek to kill the baby, seeing her as an easy target to up their winnings. However, Gi-hun swore to protect the baby and continues to do so until the very last moment of the game.

Gi-hun competes in the games with the baby strapped to his chest. Picture: Netflix

Gi-hun competes in the final game (Sky Squid Game) with the baby strapped to his chest. But in the final round, a desperate Myung-gi, who is the father of Jun-hee's baby, grows even more desperate and erratic. He demands Gi-hun hand the baby over, but Gi-hun is hesitant as he fears he's going to kill her.

Gi-hun then ambushes Myung-gi, Myung-gi stabs Gi-hun several times and the fight ends with Myung-gi falling to his death. However, Myung-gi's death doesn't count because no one pushed the button to start the final round.

With the knowledge that one player must die before the time runs out or they'll both be eliminated, Gi-hun decides to sacrifice himself to save the baby's life, making good on his promise to Jun-hee that he'll protect her daughter.

He falls to his death and the baby ends up winning the games and taking all 45.6 billion won in prize money.

(Jun-hee's baby is not the only survivor of the games, though. Player 246 managed to escape with the help of guard No-eul by faking his death. He sadly did not win any money from the games.)

Squid Game 3 cast reveal what they took from the set!

Why did the baby win the Squid Game?

Turns out, there's a very important message and meaning as to why the baby was the one to end up winning the games.

"Ultimately, the baby represents the future generation," creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained to Tudum. "I believe we also have the responsibility and duty to try everything that we can in our power to leave a better world for the future generation.

"The baby coming out [as] the winner was in line with the meaning of Squid Game."

Explaining Gi-hun's decision, actor Lee Jung-jae who portrays the anti-hero added: "It is almost like Gi-hun’s looking at his own daughter."

Hwang also added that the baby also represents Player 456’s rediscovery of his "humanity and conscience."

Read more about Squid Game here:

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.