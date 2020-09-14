Who Narrates And Does The Voiceover For Love Island USA?

Meet the narrator and voiceover of Love Island USA. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island USA voiceover Matthew Hoffman is cracking the jokes over on ITV2 but who is the man who narrates the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

The voiceover man on Love Island USA is keeping us all entertained and laughing during season 2 of the show as he comments on the cast and contestant's bizarre behaviour and antics.

Just like our very own Iain Stirling who voices Love Island UK, the USA has a narrator that can quite literally make the show.

So who is the voiceover for Love Island USA? Here’s everything you need to know about narrator Matthew Hoffman:

Matthew Hoffman has narrated seasons one and two of Love Island USA. Picture: Matthew Hoffman/Instagram

Who is the Love Island USA narrator Matthew Hoffman?

An American presenter, Matthew is best known for his running commentary on seasons one and two of Love Island in the USA.

At 48 years old, you might also recognise Matthew from his YouTube series Sit Down With The Stars and You Know That Scenes where he interviews some of the biggest names in the celebrity world.

Matthew has even dabbled in a spot of acting himself.

Is the Love Island USA narrator on social media?

Of course! You can find Matthew on Instagram @matthewhoffman.tv.

He loves to deliver Love Island USA spoilers and teasers as well as showing off his other interview talents.