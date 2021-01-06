Who Narrates The Cabins? Meet Maisie Adam

The Cabins is narrated by Maisie Adam. Picture: ITV2

The Cabins, ITV2’s new dating show, is narrated by comedian Maisie Adam. Meet the voice behind the romance series…

The Cabins kicked off on ITV2 this week, filling the Love Island hole that’s been empty for so long.

With a bunch of single contestants getting to know each other inside cosy countryside retreats, their dating journey is being narrated by comedian Maisie Adam.

Some viewers might just recognise Maisie’s voice, so let’s get to know the narrator of The Cabins a little better...

Maisie Adam has appeared on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats. Picture: Getty

Who is The Cabins narrator?

The Cabins voiceover Maisie is a 26-year-old comedian from North Yorkshire.

In 2017 she won the So You Think You’re Funny Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in 2018 won the Best Newcomer award.

She’s since had her own UK tour and has made appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week, Have I Got News For You and Roast Battle.

The Cabins will no doubt launch Maisie’s career even further into the spotlight after the same thing happened to Iain Stirling when he began narrating Love Island.

Maisie also hosts a podcast, That’s A First.

