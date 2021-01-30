Who Has Been Unveiled So Far On The Masked Singer?

An array of celebs have already been unveiled on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer UK is back with season two with more incredible performances, but which contestants have been unmasked already?

The Masked Singer UK has returned with an all-new series in 2021 after the first season took the nation by storm.

Returning to guess the talent behind the wonderful disguises is the celeb judging panel consisting of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, who is making his debut on the show.

With season two kicking off with 12 brand-new contestants, which stars have already been revealed?

Who has been unveiled so far on The Masked Singer?

Who was unmasked in episode one?

In the first episode, the Alien was unmasked and revealed as Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The singer explained that her clue was that she was in the battle scene of the Game of Thrones - who knew?!

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was unmasked in episode one. Picture: ITV

Who was unmasked in episode two?

The Seahorse was unveiled in the second episode as Spice Girls songstress, Mel B.

The pop star said she thought the show was ‘great’ and that ‘you get to not be yourself for a second’.

Mel B was unveiled in the second episode. Picture: ITV

Who was unmasked in episode three?

The third episode saw the Swan revealed as actress Martine McCutcheon.

Jonathan Ross had actually guessed correctly after she offered a clue which linked to her role in Love Actually.

Martine McCutcheon was unmasked in episode three. Picture: ITV

Who was unmasked in episode four?

The fourth contestant to be unmasked was Grandfather Clock, who was Glenn Hoddle.

The former footballer explained he joined the show as he’s ‘always loved singing’.

Glenn Hoddle was unmasked in episode four. Picture: ITV

Who was unmasked in episode five?

Bush Baby was eliminated in episode five and it was revealed he was comedian John Thomson.

His clue on the show referred to him being an amateur magician.

John Thomson was revealed in episode five. Picture: ITV

Who still hasn’t been unmasked?

There are still seven contestants left on the second series of the show!

The following are still in the running to be crowned the winner:

- Viking

- Dragon

- Sausage

- Blob

- Robin

- Badger

- Harlequin

Make sure to tune in on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV to find out who’s unmasked next!

