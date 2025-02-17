The White Lotus season 3 shocks fans with Saxon and Lochlan "incest storyline"

17 February 2025, 14:30

The White Lotus season 3 shocks fans with Saxon and Lochlan "incest storyline"
The White Lotus season 3 shocks fans with Saxon and Lochlan "incest storyline". Picture: HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are Saxon and Lochlan gay in The White Lotus season 3? Here's what the cast have said about their relationship.

The White Lotus has left fans in shock over the "incest" vibes between Saxon and Lochlan in episode 1 of season 3.

The White Lotus is back and season 3 already looks set to be one of the show's best seasons yet. Not only are actors like Carrie Coon and Aimee Lee Wood already delivering scene-stealing performances, but Natasha Rothwell is back as Belinda and the opening scene teases what looks set to be the most dramatic death in White Lotus history.

However, in and amongst all the chaos, it's the Ratliff family that's truly gotten fans talking. In particular, viewers are lost for words over a scene between Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Watch The White Lotus season 3 trailer

As soon as we meet Saxton, it's made clear that he's a rich, arrogant jock. At the pool, he tries to impress his younger brother Lochlan by flirting with multiple of the show's female characters. They all reject his advances but it seems to go over Saxton's head. As for Lochlan, he appears quieter and more insular, preferring the company of his sister.

When Lochlan is initially going to share a room with his sister, Saxon protests that they should share a room together as boys. We later see the two boys next to each other in twin beds. Saxon asks Lochlan, "What kind of porn do you like?" Lochlan ignores him but Saxon then complains about how he's going to masturbate with Lochlan there.

The scene then shows Saxon getting out of bed naked and going to the bathroom to watch porn. He initially leaves the door open, perhaps intentionally, and we see Lochlan looking at his brother's naked body. Saxon then catches Lochlan looking at him. After a brief, awkward pause, Lochlan closes the door and the scene ends.

Naturally, fans are in shock over the sexual tension in the scene and people are now assuming that there will be an incest storyline between Saxon and Lochlan. One person tweeted: "Please tell me there’s not an incest storyline." Another wrote: "what the hell is happening with these brothers on the white lotus."

However, others praised the TV show for exploring uncomfortable themes. A fan tweeted: "White Lotus season 3 starting with gay incest, bitter middle aged white women and British people oh I’m LIVING."

Someone also said: "incest plotline, toxic female friend group, greg…oh we are so back."

What will happen to Saxon and Lochlan in The White Lotus season 3?

As it stands, it's unclear how Saxon and Lochlan sexually identify and if anything incestuous will happen between the two characters in season 3. That being said, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon, has teased that things get even more "uncomfortable" and Sam Nivola, who plays Lochlan, has confirmed that he has a nude scene.

Speaking at The White Lotus press conference, Patrick said: "There are some uncomfortable conversations between us in the bed that are a little weird to show in front of your family. Episodes 5 and 6, there will be some times that I take some bathroom breaks from the family, or maybe I won't watch that episode."

Meanwhile, Luke spoke about his first nude scene and on screen kiss. He said: "Of course, that comes along with a lot of fear and anxiety [but] there's a few people that I would trust more with footage of my buttocks [than creator Mike White]. He made us feel so comfortable."

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know what happens next.

WATCH: Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

