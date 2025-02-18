White Lotus' Sam Nivola age, height, previous roles and who he's dating

White Lotus' Sam Nivola age, height, previous roles and who he's dating
White Lotus' Sam Nivola age, height, previous roles and who he's dating. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, HBO
Who plays Lochlan Ratliff in The White Lotus season 3? This isn't Sam Nivola's first time acting on screen.

Sam Nivola is everyone's favourite new actor thanks to his role in The White Lotus but what has he starred in before?

The White Lotus season 3 is giving fans everything they want. First things first, the cast is god-tier (Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey as a dysfunctional married couple? Inject it). Then there's the jaw-dropping moments (Greg being back in the picture is terrifying). Oh and it all appears to be building up to the show's most deadly murder mystery yet.

However, it's questionably close brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) that have truly got the internet talking. Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick is famous for previously acting in series like 'Gen V' and 'American Sports Story' but this is Sam's first major role and he's gaining a whole new legion of fans.

Here's what you need to know about Sam including his age, height, past roles, famous parents and who he's dating.

Inside White Lotus season 3 episode 1

How old is Sam Nivola?

Sam Nivola was born in 2003 and his birthday is September 26th. As for his age, Sam is currently 21 years old. If you want to know how old he was when he played Lochlan in 'The White Lotus', the show was filmed between February and August 2024 when Sam was 20. In contrast, Sam's character Lochlan is around 18 years old.

Where is Sam Nivola from?

Sam Nivola is British and American and he has dual citizenship. His mother is British and his father is American. Sam was born at Portland Hospital in London and spent his early childhood in Notting Hill before growing up in Brooklyn, New York City. Sam studied at Saint Ann's private school in and Columbia university.

How tall is Sam Nivola?

No official information regarding Sam Nivola's height is currently public online. However, he's a similar height to his 'The White Lotus' co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jason Isaacs. Patrick is just over 6 foot tall and Jason is 5 foot 11 inches. Sam probably is somewhere in between the two of them.

How old is Sam Nivola?
How old is Sam Nivola? Picture: CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM/AFP via Getty Images

Who are Sam Nivola's parents?

Sam Nivola is the son of British actress Emily Mortimer and American actor Alessandro Nivola. Emily is best known for playing Mackenzie McHale in The Newsroom and starring in movies like Shutter Island and Mary Poppins Returns. As for Alessandro, he's appeared in films like Jurassic Park III, Mansfield Park and The Brutalist.

Who is Sam Nivola dating? Is Iris Apatow his girlfriend?

Sam is currently dating American actress Iris Apatow. Iris has acted in movies like Knocked Up and acted in series like Love. Like Sam, Iris has famous parents. She is the daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. She is also close friends with Olivia Rodrigo and even starred in the 'bad idea right?' video.

Who is Sam Nivola dating? Is Iris Apatow his girlfriend?
Who is Sam Nivola dating? Is Iris Apatow his girlfriend? Picture: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

What other TV shows and movies has Sam Nivola been in?

Before The White Lotus, Sam Nivola had key roles in critically acclaimed films like White Noise, Eileen and Maestro acting opposite stars like Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper. As for series, he's had roles in Doll & Em and The Pursuit of Love.

Most recently, Sam played Nicole Kidman's son in The Perfect Couple. Nicole played best-selling novelist Greer Garrison Winbury and Sam played her youngest child Will Winbury.

