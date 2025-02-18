White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms he didn't use a stand-in for his nude scene

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms he didn't use a stand-in for his nude scene. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, HBO

By Sam Prance

Patrick Schwarzenegger has opened up about getting naked in The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 and what's to come.

So you've started The White Lotus season 3 and want to know how Patrick Schwarzenegger filmed that nude scene? Well, the actor has now confirmed that he didn't use a stand-in and teased what's to come in future episodes.

The White Lotus season 3 introduces fans to an array of new characters and Patrick Schwarzenegger's Saxon has left quite the impression on viewers. Not only is he an arrogant jock who makes multiple wild comments throughout the first episode but there's also a bizarre, potentially incestuous, vibe between Saxon and his brother Lochlan.

Episode 1 ends with Saxon appearing stark naked and now Patrick has opened up about how he filmed the scene.

Inside White Lotus season 3 episode 1

At the start of 'Same Spirits New Forms', we see Saxon insist that Lochlan should share a hotel room with him and we later see the two boys lying in their room together. Saxon asks Lochlan what porn he's into and then complains that he can't pleasure himself around his little brother. Afterwards, he goes to their bathroom to watch porn by himself.

However, when Saxon jumps out of bed, he's naked. Patrick walks to their bathroom in the nude and starts watching porn. Originally, Saxon leaves the door open but he catches his brother watching him and closes it. The scene has since gone viral - in part for how uncomfortable it is and in part because people are thirsting over Patrick.

Talking to Esquire about filming the scene, Patrick revealed: "Yes, that's my real butt. No stand-in. Once I read the script, I knew what was coming, but before that, I didn't."

Explaining why Saxon is naked in the scene, Patrick told Vanity Fair: "He walks around just naked, it's like a power shift and a power dynamic between the two of them."

He added: "I remember reading that and just being like, 'what?'"

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon in The White Lotus. Picture: HBO

As for if he had any qualms about being naked on camera, Patrick said: "No, nothing and there's more to come! When you're working with a writer and director and a showrunner and a creator like Mike, you put trust in him. When there's someone like him that's so brilliant at what he does, you put a different level of trust in someone like that."

Patrick continued: "I think that the people that watch White Lotus, they know that he pushes the boundaries and says and does things that are wild."

Teasing what's next, he added: "The story goes way beyond where your imagination would think it would go."

